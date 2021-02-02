If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

More time spent in front of a computer can be both a good thing or a bad thing. Sometimes, that may mean that you’re working long hours. Other times, you may be playing video games while looking at your monitor, so it’s more fun. Regardless, your eyes are going to need a break every once in a while. As the day moves into night, the sunlight you may get from the outside will wane. If that’s what you use to light up the room you have your computer in, you probably are going to want some help for those long hour days. That’s when it’s smart to get a monitor light. For a desktop computer, this is a no-brainer. It will angle downward to highlight the screen, so you’re not turning up the blue light and possibly damaging your eyes. If you are looking to ease up your eyes, we’ve got you covered. Here are our picks for the best monitor light out there.

Fits nearly any monitor

No matter what kind of setup you have, the BenQ Screenbar E-Reading LED Monitor Light should work just fine. This enhances immersion and focus and creates a comfortable environment for gaming while playing with the lights off. It’s great to complement backlight and RGB setups. It produces 1,000 lux in the center, over what is required by American National Standards. The weighted clip gently rests on any monitor with thickness from 0.4″ to 1.2″. This is especially great for monitor that have a bezel wider than 0.8cm. You can adjust the hue and the auto-dimming uses a built-in, ambient light sensor screen. It won’t produce any screen glare, as the asymmetrical optical design only illuminates the desk and eliminates reflective glare.

Key Features:

Weight clip rests on any monitor between 0.4″ and 1.2″ thick

Auto-dimming built in

Won’t produce any screen glare

Get rid of the clutter

Don’t worry about squinting or having your eyes hurt when you have the LOFTer Computer Monitor Light. This features three different light modes, 10 different brightness levels, and a dimming option. It will help you free up desk space, as the light will sit on top of your monitor. It’s ideal for limited work spaces. The screen light bars are coming from the front and center, allowing you to get the perfect amount on your screen. This also gives you the right amount on your desk and keyboard. It has 84 built-in LEDs, 42 cool white and 42 warm color, to best balance out the lighting. It is powered by USB and will remember the last brightness you used.

Key Features:

84 built-in LEDs

Three different light modes and 10 brightness levels

Powered by USB

Keep your eyes straight

The Quntis e-Reading LED Task Lamp won’t produce any glare on your screen. This features a suspension design that has the lights coming from the front and the center. It emits a soft and average light that won’t flicker. This should help relieve any eye fatigue. Made with a space-saving design, it works on monitors between 0.4″ to 1.2″ in thickness. This also features 84 LEDs and three lighting modes. You’ll enjoy 10 brightness levels and a memory function that can be set for your favorite mode.

Key Features:

Helps relieve eye fatigue

Features 84 LEDs

Won’t flicker

Make your wallet happy

Computer equipment can be extremely expensive, but you won’t have to break the bank for the Anpro Screen Light Bar. You can choose between a 14.96″ version or a 10.24″ one, depending on the size of your monitor. There are three dimmable color modes you can choose from. It takes almost no time to install and is powered by USB. The clip range is 1-3cm and it reduces screen reflection. This is a cost-effective option and even has a remote to control the settings.

Key Features:

Two size options

Easy to install

Three dimmable color modes

Built to last

The Aogled Computer Monitor Light won’t quit on you. This has an asymmetrical optical design that only illuminates the desk, saving your screen from reflection. It features 84 LED beads and can be dimmed between 10% and 100%. This fits clips between the thicknesses of 0.4″ and 1.2″. It is powered by USB and is made from aluminum alloy, so it’ll last a long time. You won’t need to screw anything in and you can rotate the light 180 degrees.

Key Features:

Features 84 LED beads

Rotates 180 degrees

Made from aluminum alloy

