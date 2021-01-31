Marvel started teasing WandaVision Episode 5 just as Episode 4 premiered on Disney+ on Friday.

The new clip offers unseen footage that further builds up anticipation about what’s going to happen next.

But an unexpected leak from Episode 6 also hit social media, featuring a sequence of events that happens to confirm a major WandaVision rumor.

Some MCU fans might not have been too excited about the first three WandaVision episodes, considering what Marvel did with the series. The first three installments do little to inform the audience about what’s happening. Wanda is living a seemingly idyllic life in a sitcom-based universe, and Vision is somehow alive again. But WandaVision is definitely not a comedy. It’s a mystery that’s slowly moving forward, with each episode offering more hints that something is wrong — and also that SWORD is watching all of this just like the audience. But the veil slowly came off a bit in Episode 4, which opens with a brilliant scene that fixes one of the things that Endgame did little to explore. We know exactly how much time has passed since the blip and where we are now. Not to mention the new installment just brought back two beloved Marvel characters, Jimmy Woo (Randal Park) and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings).

Marvel has already started teasing Episode 5, revealing unseen footage from the episode that will air on Disney+ next Friday. At the same time, someone posted a massive leak on social media and YouTube, revealing a few scenes from Episode 6 that seem to confirm at least one of the major WandaVision rumors we’ve heard in the months leading to the show’s premiere. Beware, some major spoilers follow below, so you should stop reading here if you don’t want these leaks to ruin the surprise.

Before we move forward, it’s important to understand this spoiler warning is serious. It’s not like the usual spoiler warnings we give you when covering rumors and plot leaks. Those spoilers might come true if those leaks contain accurate information. But this time around, someone released actual footage from Episode 6, so there’s no doubt that these spoilers are real.

So I’ll take a minute to appreciate that amazing Jimmy Woo Easter egg early in Episode 4 to give you time to reconsider. The FBI agent is still working for the bureau five years after Ant-Man and the Wasp, so he hasn’t moved to SWORD as we thought from those set photos leaks. But he mastered the magic card trick that Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) taught him, and that’s the hilarious Easter egg. There, it’s now time for the massive Episode 6 leak that dominated social media late on Friday.

First of all, Marvel released this teaser for the remainder of the season, teasing the action that will follow. One of the jaw-dropping scenes in the clip shows Vision (Paul Bettany) looking to break Westview’s force field and succeeding. Somehow he’ll get out in the real world, a real world where he’s very much dead.

"What is outside of Westview?" Experience an all-new episode of Marvel Studios' #WandaVision, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/cjHq7f8rGv — WandaVision (@wandavision) January 29, 2021

The Episode 6 leak that floated online, which is almost impossible to find, showed a longer clip tied to the Vision breaking through the force field. We see the Avenger out in the real world, warning SWORD that “the people need help” before being snatched right back into Wanda’s world. By the end of Episode 4, Vision understood something isn’t right with their life, and it looks like he’ll continue to explore the mystery. By now, we also know that most of the people in Westview are real people who are just trapped there — except for Agnes (Kathryn Hahn), whose identity SWORD hasn’t confirmed.

As Vision is taken back, we hear and see a child calling for mom, telling her that he hears dad and his father is in trouble. We’re looking at pre-teen Billion, one of the twins. And Billy obviously has superpowers, just like we expect from Wanda’s kids. Mom is Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), of course, and she’s dressed in what seems to be the Halloween costume from the trailer. Unlike Billy, Wanda isn’t aware of the problem with Vision. And that’s when an even bigger bombshell drops.

“It’s not like your dead husband can die twice,” an apparently evil Quicksilver tells his sister. But instead of Aaron Taylor-Johnson playing Wanda’s brother, we have Even Peters, who played Peter Maximoff/Quicksilver in Fox’s X-Men films. Rumors did say that Peter would appear in WandaVision, and this footage confirms everything. But wait, it gets better.

Wanda’s rage takes over the minute her “brother” finishes that sitcom-like line, and she blasts him several feet through the air. Wanda’s anger will continue to play a huge role in her character arc, and it sure looks like Marvel is grooming her for taking over an antagonist role at some point in the near future, if not a real villain. Rumors did say that she’ll be one of the surprise villains of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and what we saw so far proves that she’s got what it takes to move to the dark side, so to speak.

SWORD is acutely aware that Wanda might be a problem. She can’t be outgunned, and she’s dangerous to be further antagonized. “If Wanda is our problem, she has to be our solution,” Monica Rambeau (Teyonnah Parris) says at the end of the leaked clip, just as Wanda is getting ready for using her blasting powers again.

You’ll find clips and stills from the leak online in various places, but Disney has already taken down several of them. There’s even a rumor that says Disney might release two episodes next week to deal with the leak. Whatever happens, Friday can’t come soon enough.

