Verizon announced a new prepaid unlimited plan on Monday that costs $75 per month and includes 5G Nationwide and 5G Ultra Wideband where available.

Verizon customers can get up to $15 off the monthly cost of the plan by using Auto Pay and by sticking with Verizon for at least nine months after signing up.

The 5G prepaid plan comes with 10GB of 5G Nationwide and 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot.

Starting this week, Verizon is bringing its fastest 5G speeds to prepaid users for the first time. On Monday, the mobile carrier announced a new $75 per month unlimited plan for Verizon Prepaid customers that supports 5G Nationwide in over 2,700 cities as well as 5G Ultra Wideband in parts of 64 cities around the United States.

Prior to the introduction of this plan, only postpaid users had access to Verizon’s speedy 5G Ultra Wideband network, but now prepaid customers in select US cities can access high-speed 5G. While the plan starts at $75 per month, you can lower the price by as much as $15 by signing up for Auto Pay ($5 off), keeping the plan for three months ($5 off), and sticking around for nine months ($5 off). At that point, the monthly cost will drop to $60.

Today's Top Deal Stock up on best-selling Powecom KN95 masks before they're sold out! Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

“Customers with a 5G-capable smartphone, like the TCL 10 5G UW Prepaid, can experience download speeds 25×4 faster than 4G LTE when connected to 5G Ultra Wideband, enabling high-speed downloads and quick-loading video streaming on services that support it,” Verizon claims. “5G Nationwide coverage is also available in more than 2,700 cities. Customers get Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband Mobile Hotspot when on a 5G Ultra Wideband connection, and users get 10GB of 5G Nationwide/4G LTE Mobile Hotspot for sharing data connections on the go.”

Verizon also notes in its press release that you can bring a device with you when you sign up for the unlimited prepaid plan and save $60, but make sure that your device is compatible with 5G Ultra Wideband. Verizon also put together a handy list of bullet points to explain everything that the new plan offers:

5G Ultra Wideband Network access in parts of 64 cities

5G Nationwide access in 2,700+ cities, covering over 230 million people

Mobile Hotspot on 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G Nationwide or 4G LTE5

$5/mo savings after 3 months; $5 more monthly savings after 9 months

$5/mo savings with Auto Pay

Talk/Text/Data to and from Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands

Text to over 200 international destinations

Finally, while 5G Ultra Wideband is indeed much faster than LTE, it’s only available in parts of a few dozen cities in all of America, so you should definitely check Verizon’s coverage map before you take the leap. If your city doesn’t have a dark red dot pulsating above it, you probably don’t need to upgrade to this plan quite yet.