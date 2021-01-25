If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Certain popular disinfectants like Lysol spray are still quite difficult to find in many grocery stores across the country.

Other examples of hard-to-find products include Purell hand sanitizer, Purell alcohol wipes, and sprays containing ethyl alcohol.

We’ve rounded up seven scarce products that are all in stock today at Amazon.

Where cleaners and sanitizers are concerned, so many good options from top brands are difficult to come by in stores. This is especially true now that new coronavirus cases are soaring. The good news is that supply has increased dramatically at Amazon, and we dug up seven different disinfectants and sanitizing products for you that are all available right now at Amazon. If you live in an area where essentials are tough to come by, you’ll definitely want to scroll through the list.

The hottest listings right now among BGR Deals readers include Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles and Purell 1-liter bottles, Purell wipes, and best-selling 80% alcohol spray. For disinfectants, Lysol spray, Lysol wipes, and of course Clorox bleach cleaner are all top-sellers. Another one that’s super popular right now is Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray, which is FDA-registered and has been shown to kill viruses on face masks and many other surfaces, according to Clyra.

Check out all the top sanitizers and cleaners that are in stock down below.

Purell hand sanitizer

Purell prices skyrocketed when the coronavirus pandemic began, but they’ve come down a bit since then. Now, we managed to dig up several listings for Purell sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices of 2020 so far.

Show you care about the well-being of your team and visitors with PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces

Perfect for frequent use. Mild formula with 4 moisturizers is free of triclosan, parabens, phthalates, and preservatives; so it does not dry out or irritate skin. Hands feel soft, even after many uses

Pump Case Includes: 12 – PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces – 8 fl oz or 20 fl oz pump bottles

Travel Case Includes: 36 – PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces – 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottles with Display Bowl

Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray

Registered with FDA: A medical device indicated for use as a disinfectant for PPE

Professional Grade: Derived from a formula specifically developed for use in hospitals by healthcare professionals

Safe on skin: Non-irritating / Non- sensitizing / Non-toxic / bleach and alcohol free / mineral based / free of harsh chemicals

Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray - Alcohol-free, and non-toxic, mineral-based Copper-Iodine… Price:$25.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell alcohol wipes

Purell acohol wipes are impossible to find in stores, but we found two well-priced Amazon listings.

Sold as 100/BX.

Economical towelettes clean and sanitize. For use in food-service, healthcare, travel, and hospitality industries.

Made with 62% ethyl alcohol–the same active ingredient as PURELL Instant Hand Sanitizer.

Lysol spray

Kills 99.9% of viruses & bacteria*

Kills over 100 illness causing germs, including cold & flu viruses

Kills 99.9% of odor causing bacteria*

Prevents Mold & Mildew from growing for up to a week

Sanitizes all kinds of hard & soft surfaces*

Lysol wipes and Clorox wipes

Disinfects & kills 99.9% of viruses & bacteria

Kills 99.9% of viruses & bacteria, including 8 cold & flu viruses

Unique Micro-Pocket Pattern ideal to quickly trap & lift everyday messes

Removes > 95% of allergens

Safe to use on electronics: Smartphones, Tablets & Remote Controls

Alcohol spray

Chemical Guys HYG10016 Alcohol Antiseptic is one of the most popular alcohol sprays we’ve found. It contains 80% ethynol, so it’s also among the strongest alcohol sprays you’ll find on Amazon.

Clean and sanitize your hands anywhere, anytime, without running water or towels

Sanitize your hands in mere seconds

Fast acting, fast drying formula – dries in about 30 seconds

No added fragrance – this product is 80% agave-based alcohol, therefore it has a tequila-like scent

Chemical Guys HYG10016 Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer (16 oz), 16. Flui… List Price:$12.99 Price:$11.65 You Save:$1.34 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox bleach cleaner

DISINFECTANT CLEANER: Use this refill spray bottle with a convenient screw top lid to fill your Clorox Clean-Up All Purpose Cleaner with Bleach

MULTI-SURFACE CLEANER: This Clorox all in one, fresh smelling spray cleaner deodorizes surfaces around the home or office

BLEACH CLEANING SPRAY: Powerful spray with bleach removes tough stains and grease and eliminates odors caused by bacteria, mold, and mildew

REFILL BOTTLE: This spray cleaner refill bottle has dependable Clorox cleaning power to eliminate any office or household surface mess

CLOROX BLEACH SPRAY: This spray cleaner, from Clorox Commercial Solutions, has dependable Clorox cleaning power to eliminate surface messes in homes and businesses

