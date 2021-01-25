Concerns over undeclared allergens on product packaging have sparked a widespread recall of a popular brand of coffee products.

Door County Coffee & Tea, which distributes its product to a number of midwestern and southern states, says its single-serve cups may contain milk and/or soy, neither of which are noted on the label.

These undeclared allergens are a big deal due to the fact that individuals who have allergies to milk or soy could face life-threatening reactions.

Coffee is more convenient now than it’s ever been. Sure, you’ve always been able to pass through a drive-thru and grab a quick cup of joe, but if you’re making it at home, brewing a pot still takes some time. Single-cup coffee makers like Keurig have exploded in popularity in recent years, and Door County Coffee & Tea is one of the many companies that produce single-serving cups that turn steaming hot water into delicious coffee in no time flat.

Unfortunately, if you have some of Door County Coffee’s “French Vanilla Flavored Cappuccino Single Serve Cups” you’re going to want to check the package carefully. The product was apparently distributed in boxes that do no make it clear that there is milk and/or soy present in the coffee, raising the possibility that individuals with milk or soy allergies might accidentally assume it’s safe to consume.

According to the official recall bulletin posted by the FDA, Door County Coffee says that “it was discovered that product [containing] Milk and Soy was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of these allergens. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a printing omission.”

This is an important distinction, as many recalls over undeclared allergens are often the result of products being placed into the incorrect packaging — such as potato chips being mispackaged, or something along those lines. In this case, the packaging is correct, but the allergen warning was somehow not printed on the cartons.

The company says that no reports of illness have been linked to the coffee product, which is obviously a good thing. However, there’s still the potential for some of these coffee pods to be used by individuals who are sensitive to milk or soy without realizing it. The single-serve cups were distributed throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Texas, Missouri, Florida, and Michigan, according to the recall. The bulletin says that the products were sold in grocery stores but also through mail orders and even in gift shops.

Here are the specifics of the recalled product:

The product comes in a 5.1 ounce full color cardboard box that contains 10 single sere cups, under the brand name Door County Coffee & Tea Co. The product was sold starting October 7th, 2020 with the lot code 1C092220-2 that expires 9/22/2022 and 1C120220-A that expires 12/2/2022.

If you have some of this coffee at home, you’re advised to discard it immediately and contact the company for a full refund. The contact information is available on the recall page.

