People can pay a lot of money to have someone else get their yard in the right state. Landscaping is an important industry to get your house looking the way you want it to. If you don’t have the time to dedicate to it yourself, you can hire a landscaping service to take care of it for you. But if you do not want to go that route and, instead, want to handle it on your own, there are a few things you’re going to need. One is a mower. Another is a weed whacker. A rake is probably a good idea too. A hedge trimmer can also be handy. But something that you’ll likely need to help fuel some of these is a gas canister. This is a can that you fill up with gas in order to power your tools. It’s never a bad idea to have one, just in case you need to use a gas-powered generator or even to fill one up if you happen to run out of gas in your car. We’ve done our homework and highlighted five of the best gas canisters on the market for you. Let’s take a look.

Work with all of your equipment

Don’t worry about any mess with the No-Spill 1405 2 1/2-Gallon Poly Gas Can. This measures 11.75″ x 8″ x 10″ and will hold up to 2 1/2 gallons of gas. There is an integrated 20 mesh stainless steel screen that will help you while you’re filling and won’t let anything that shouldn’t be in your tank get in there. There is a thumb button control for precise pouring, so it won’t get away from you and you don’t have to tip it too much. The 7/8″ funnel will work with even the smallest of equipment and machines. Keep your spout clean with the attached dust cover.

Key Features:

Holds up to 2 1/2 gallons

Thumb button control for precise pouring

7/8″ funnel

Refilling is a cinch

When you have the GARAGE BOSS Briggs and Stratton Press ‘N Pour Gas Can, you’ll love how easy it is to use. You just need to press and pour with the simple dispensing button. The precision flow control allows you to pour without any mess. It has an ergonomic spout grip as well as a lift assist indent under the can for a comfortable filling experience. You won’t have to worry while you’re dispensing or filling. There is a spout extension for a more reachable pour and a dust cap to keep particles out. You’ll see an ultra fast flow rate.

Key Features:

Simple dispensing button

Precision flow control

Ergonomic spout grip and a lift assist indent

Enjoy a bargain

Gas itself can be expensive, so why spend a lot on the canister? With the Quick-Flow Spout Midwest Can, you won’t have to. This holds two gallons and eight ounces of gas and features an exclusive flame shield safety system to protect you. It is a cost-effective option that won’t break the bank. It provides a double layer of protection against fires and will auto shut off while you’re filling it. It is made from high density polyethylene. You’ll be able to fit this in your trunk, as it measures 9.25″ x 7.75″ x 9.75″.

Key Features:

Holds two gallons and eight ounces

Exclusive flame shield safety system

Provides a double layer of protection against fires

Packs a lot

For bigger jobs, consider purchasing the DuraMax Flo’ n’ Go LE Fluid Transfer Pump and 14-Gallon Rolling Gas Can. This is a fuel tank on wheel, so it’s easier to maneuver. It is ideal for farms and rural areas. Ergonomically designed, this has a top handle with extra deep base unit handholds for easier transport. There are molded-in feet that keep the tank off of the floor. This comes with a MaxFlo Siphon Pump with at-the-handle pump controls that allows for auto shut off and restarts. This gives you clean, hassle-free siphon control. It is resistant against rust and corrosion.

Key Features:

Holds 14 gallons

Top handle with extra deep base unit handholds

Molded-in feet and wheels

Have a few canisters

Rather than just having to carry one canister around from job to job, consider the Midwest Can 5 Gallon Gas Can 4 Pack. Now you can keep one in your trunk, two in your garage, and then use one regularly. They have spill-proof spouts and two different handles to help with pouring. Each holds five gallons of gas and they have durable HDPE plastic builds. All of them exceed CARB and EPA requirements in terms of safety standards.

Key Features:

Four pack of cans

Spill-proof spouts

Two different handles on each

