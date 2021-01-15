If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With the coronavirus pandemic as bad as it has ever been in the US right now, many of our readers are replenishing their supplies of key essentials.

There’s no telling when the current COVID-19 outbreaks across the US might calm down.

AccuMed face masks have become best-sellers among our readers over the past few months, and they’re now back in stock in black and pink in addition to white.

Experts including Dr. Fauci have said that coronavirus vaccines could be widely available to the general public beginning sometime in March or April of 2021. That’s fantastic news considering how bad COVID-19 case numbers are right now all across the United States. But Fauci and others have noted that the arrival of covid vaccines doesn’t necessarily mean the end of public safety measures like wearing face masks, using hand sanitizer, and social distancing.

If you need to re-up your sanitizer supply, Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles, large Purell refills, and Purell travel bottles are all in stock right now at Amazon. What’s more, they’re sold directly by Amazon so you don’t need to worry about price gouging. As for face masks, there are plenty of popular options out there right now, and we’re going to tell you about some of our readers’ favorites.

There are a few different options in stock right now at Amazon if you’re looking to load up on best-selling face masks. Readers always email us in search of black face masks in particular, so there’s one option that we want to showcase today. It’s the AccuMed face mask, which is available with either earloops or headbands so you can choose whichever option you find to be more comfortable. US-based AccuMed makes some of the most popular masks you can get right now.

Of note, all six of AccuMed’s color and strap combinations happen to be back in stock at Amazon after having sold out recently. That is great news because the black color option had been sold out for more than a month.

Finally, if you’re looking for other popular options, definitely check out Powecom KN95 masks, which are best-selliers that used to cost $45 per box but are now much less expensive, and AccuMed cup style masks, which are down to just $2.12 each thanks to a 15% Amazon coupon you can clip.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.