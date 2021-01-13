If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There is no denying the surge in interest in chess during the past few years. Spending more time indoors has certainly led to more board games, allowing chess interest to pick up steam. Thanks to Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, people who had never even seen someone play chess before wanted to learn how the game worked. The booming interest may have caught you up as well. Whether it’s the boredom you’re experiencing during the past year or maybe something you watched on TV, learning how to play chess is now seen an the “it” activity. But you obviously need a chess set to do so. There are many kinds of chess sets out there, from fancy ones to glass ones to wood ones to plastic to magnetic. But at the end of the day, you’ll have the same pieces and the same kind of board. There are so many moves you can do and there are so many ways a game can be played that it makes all the sense in the world to adapt it into your game nights. We’ve highlighted five of the top chess sets available to give you an idea of where to start.

A true feel

Teaching someone how to play or learning the game yourself, you want a board like the Chess Armory 15″ Wooden Chess Set. It measures 15″ x 15″ to give you a good look at the pieces and board. You’ll be able to plot out your next moves rather easily. It is a wooden chess set with inlaid walnut for an authentic feel. It features a felted interior with straps that allow you to store the pieces very simply. The king piece is 3″, so you’ll easily know which one it is. These are hand crafted staunton style pieces. The pieces also have felted bottoms, so you can slide them from spot to spot without scratching the board.

Key Features:

15″ x 15″

Features a felted interior with straps for storage

Pieces have felt on the bottom too

Set it up in the car

Long car rides are a time when there’s ton of boredom to be had. Luckily, with the Amerous 15 Inches Magnetic Wooden Chess Set, you can play chess during that time. That’s because the pieces are magnetic and they stay on the board, so they won’t fall off accidentally. This is great for beginners and those who need a break from technology, as you’ll still be able to move items around. Each chess piece is made from hand carved wood and the board itself is also wooden. It has a smooth surface and it folds up easily and stores the pieces inside. It even comes with two extra queens.

Key Features:

Magnetic pieces stick to the board

Made from hand carved wood

Comes with two extra queens

Play just like the book

For fans of the Wizarding World, check out the Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set. Inspired by J.K. Rowling’s novels, these are authorized by Warner Brothers. Just like the set they play in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, each chess piece is highly detailed and crafted. This includes pieces and a board. The pieces measures 2 to 4 inches and the board is 18.5″ x 18.5″. You’ll be able to keep the pieces together in a drawstring bag that is provided in each color. The pieces are plastic and the board is made from heavy duty coated cardboard.

Key Features:

Just like the sets in Harry Potter books

Each piece measures 2 to 4 inches

Drawstring bags to store pieces

Bring it with you

Carry the QuadPro Magnetic Travel Chess Set with you. It is small enough to travel with and opens up to form a good size board. It’s 9.84″ x 9.84″ x 0.78″ when it’s open and 9.84″ x 4.92″ x 1.56″ when closed. You can put the pieces in the chessboard for easy storage. It offers light magnetism that makes it stable to play while not hard to move the pieces. These chess pieces are well-crafted, making the enjoyment larger. It comes with a free beam pocket and a drawstring to store everything.

Key Features:

Offers light magnetism

Folds up to 9.84″ x 4.92″ x 1.56″

Free beam pocket

Follow your moves around

The Avant-Garde Black Frosted Glass Chess Set with Mirror Board is a neat looking board. Beginners and experts alike will enjoy this board and pieces, as it is a unique set. This adds a touch of modern to a time-honored favorite game. This delivers a new level of luxury. The king measures 3″ and the overall board dimensions are 15″ x 15″. Each square is 1 5/8″ and the board is 1/8″.

Key Features:

Mirror board

King measures 3″

Each square is 1 5/8″

