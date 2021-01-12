If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The most talked-about Roomba deal on Amazon right now is the $800 Roomba i6+ robot vacuum that’s on sale for $599.99.

It’s an impressive model that empties itself when it’s done cleaning, but it’s still quite expensive even with Amazon’s deep $200 discount.

Looking for a more affordable model that still packs power and great features? The Roomba 675 robot vacuum with Alexa is on sale for just $249.99.

iRobot’s beloved Roomba i6+ robot vacuum isn’t merely one of the best Roombas you can get right now… it’s one of the best robot vacuums ever made. The i6+ affords you all the power and performance that made iRobot’s Roomba lineup famous, and you also get an amazing feature that’s still somewhat rare in the robot vacuum market: when the Roomba i6+ is done sucking up all the dirt and dust from your floors, it returns to a special base station and empties itself! Trust us, it’s a total game-changer

Unfortunately, it’s not all good news. Since self-emptying is still a pretty new feature for robot vacuum cleaners, it comes with a hefty price: The Roomba i6+ retails for $800. Thankfully, a rare Amazon sale slashes it to $599.99 today, which is actually a surprisingly low price for a self-emptying Roomba with all that power. That said, it’s also still way more than many people want to spend on a robot vacuum cleaner.

Self-emptying is definitely an awesome convenience feature, but it’s still not exactly what we would call a must-have feature for everyone. Yes, it’s awesome to only have to empty your dust bin once every few weeks instead of doing it after each time your robot vacuum runs. But taking 60 seconds to empty a dust bin a few times each week is still way better than having to vacuum the floors yourself.

If you’re on the lookout for a powerful Roomba model at a much lower price, you need to check out this killer deal available right now at Amazon. The iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum is among the most popular models ever among our readers, and it’s on sale today with a $30 discount. That means you can pick up a best-selling Roomba with more than 18,000 5-star ratings on Amazon for only $249.99! You get the power and performance Roombas are known for, plus some great additional features like Alexa support.

CLEAN SMARTER – The 600 series is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant. – for effortlessly clean floors.

LOOSENS, LIFTS, & SUCTIONS – The 3 Stage Cleaning system & Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets & hard floors, an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners & edges.

LEARNS YOUR LIFE LISTENS TO YOUR VOICE – Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant & Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice.

ADAPTIVE NAVIGATION – A full suite of advanced sensors allow Roomba to navigate under & around furniture, & along edges. Cliff Detect keeps it from falling down stairs.

UPGRADE TO A SMARTER CLEAN – The i6+ introduces an exclusive upgrade to Imprint Smart Mapping, giving you the same capabilities & experiences as the Roomba i7+. Roomba i6+ learns your home to clean & schedule by room, unleashing powerful cleaning when, where, and how you want to attack messes in the moment.

CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF – Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the CLEAN BASE Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i6+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. AllergenLock Bags capture and trap 99% of pollen and mold.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE & POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt & messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System & 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. Control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant

GUIDED BY SERIOUS SMARTS – Intelligently maps & cleans an entire level of your home. Patented iAdapt technology with vSLAM navigation actively captures thousands of precise measurements each millisecond to optimize coverage.

