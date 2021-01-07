If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Our readers clamor for some of the most comfortable and protective masks on the market. But, with the way that the world is, they are not always available at Amazon. So, when they are available, we always like to tell you about them. First off, Powecom KN95 masks are currently available in a 10-pack and they will not be for long. While the prices are still fairly high, actual NIOSH-certified N95 masks in a pack of 20 are currently able to be purchased.

Today's Top Deal Best-selling face masks are on sale for just $2.12 each thanks to this Amazon coupon List Price:$49.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

While these are two of the most popular options, you should also consider the AccuMed face masks with a cup-style that is extremely comfortable. They are actually on sale right now, if you put in place a 15% coupon. You can also get them in black, white, or pink and in different band styles, allowing you to choose a headband or ear loop style. The shipping windows are starting to dwindle, so you should hurry to get them soon.

If you’re looking for a cloth face mask, you should consider the Honeywell face masks. You can get different colors, as they come in dark or light grey, and you can get them in different numbered of packs. These come with filters that are replaceable, so you can toss them out when you are done with them. But if you want a bigger pack of them, you should consider the 4-pack of face masks with 32 replaceable filters. This is for a lower price than it has been in months, as we highly suggest to pick it up if it’s what you like wearing.

Here the info for the Honeywell cloth facemasks

COMFORTABLE: Seamless three-dimensional knit construction provides 4-way stretch-minimizing gaps and enhancing overall comfort.

ADJUSTABLE: Adjustable ear loops and nose clip help improve the comfort and functionality of the mask for most adult face shapes and sizes.

REPLACEABLE FILTERS: Hidden pocket designed for easy Honeywell filter removal and replacement.

ENHANCE BREATHABILITY: Contoured design stands off the face to enhance breathability.

REUSABLE: Face covering maintains function and shape after multiple washings.

SIZE: Length – just over 9.1 inches – not including adjustable straps. Height – 6.25 inches from the longest point

