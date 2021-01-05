If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Smart speakers are a must in any household, and why not go with the most popular option out there?

Amazon’s Echo Dot gives you the power to do so much with just your voice.

Amazon is rewarding customers with huge deals on different versions of its most popular speaker.

Who is going through their day thinking, “I wish my life was more difficult than it already is”? Nobody is the correct answer to that question. With advances in technology over recent years, there is so much out there that can make your life easier. Items like wireless headphones such as the Echo Buds or wireless chargers that can charge your iPhone 12, it’s simple technology in your hands. There’s no better way to boost your life than by taking out complications.

So why would you want to work harder when it comes to knowing the temperature outside, listening to your favorite music, or hearing news reports? With the help of an Echo Dot, you’ll be able to get all of that information and music all in one place. It’s one of the best smart speakers on the market and it will surely make your life a lot simpler.

Right now, Amazon is having a huge blowout sale on its most popular smart speaker. The Echo Dot has changed the game, in terms of capabilities and compactness, making it easy to place almost anywhere in your home. You can get ones for your entire house and connect them to create a more immersive and cohesive home. We’re here to tell you about the savings you can find currently.

Picking up the Echo Dot 4th Gen Kids Edition that is designed either like a tiger or a panda will save you $20 right now. There is also the Echo Dot 4th Gen that comes in three colors to better blend in with your home, all of which are also $20 off. If you were looking for a smart speaker for your bedroom, the Echo Dot 4th Gen with Clock is the right choice and that’s also $39.99 today. But there’s an even better deal out there.

For a bigger discount, you can get an Echo Dot 4th Gen with an Amazon smart plug for the same price as a regular Echo Dot 4th Gen. So you might as well just get a free smart plug! This bundle also costs $39.99, so it’s a no-brainer to snag this one.

Of course, if you also want the Echo Dot 3rd Gen, that’s also marked down today and is only $24.99. The choices are up to you but this sale won’t last forever. Take a look now at all of your options.

Echo Dot 4th Gen Kids Edition

Meet the all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa, made for kids (not a toy). The super-fun design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

Help kids learn and grow – Kids can ask Alexa questions, set alarms, and get help with their homework.

Unlock a world of kid-friendly content – The included year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited) gives them access to thousands of hours of kid-friendly Audible books, interactive games, and educational skills. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

Echo Dot 4th Gen

New look, new sound – Echo delivers clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that automatically adapts to any room.

Voice control your entertainment – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and more. Plus listen to radio stations, podcasts, and Audible audiobooks.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Echo Dot 4th Gen with Clock

Meet the all-new Echo Dot with clock – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

Perfect for your nightstand – See the time, alarms, and timers on the LED display. Tap the top to snooze an alarm.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.

Echo Dot 4th Gen with Amazon Smart Plug

Meet the all-new Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

This bundle contains Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug.

Voice control your entertainment – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music.

Echo Dot 3rd Gen

Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.

Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

