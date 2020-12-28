If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We warned our readers that a new rush of grocery hoarding was imminent, so they’re prepared n ow that it’s happening just like we said it would.

Supermarkets across America have put stricter purchase limits in place, and some essentials are even sold out .

If you need to stock up, Amazon still has plenty of best-selling Powecom KN95 face masks, Purell hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, and more.

BGR Deals readers had a head start because we warned everyone way back in November that another wave of grocery hoarding was inevitable. A handful of people refused to believe that grocery shortages might be possible again, but most of our readers took our advice and stocked up on key essentials. Now, it’s happening just like we said it would. People across the country are panic-buying as new coronavirus cases and deaths continue to soar. Grocery stores are now selling out of some essentials yet again, and many stores that do have inventory are instituting very strict purchase limits.

Basically, now is the time to stock up on must-have products while they’re still available at Amazon.

So many pandemic essentials like face masks, hand sanitizer, bleach, household cleaners, and of course toilet paper were impossible to find during the first rush of grocery hoarding. Availability has improved a whole lot since then, but now some areas are starting to run out. We highly doubt that we’ll see extended product shortages the way we did back in April and May, but it’s still a good idea to replenish your supply of some key essentials.

Here, we’ll tell you about five products in particular that you can and should pick up at Amazon.

Face masks

While the coronavirus pandemic is completely out of control all across the US, the CDC and countless experts continue to remind us how important it is that we all continue to wear face masks anytime we’re outside our homes, or when others come into our homes. Powecom KN95 face masks and AccuMed face masks are the most popular options with our readers and they are both back in stock right now on Amazon.

AccuMed cup style masks are also in stock right now, and there’s a 15% coupon you can clip to slash them to the lowest price yet — just $2.12 each.

If those sell out, you can get these sleek black KN95 masks for $1.40 apiece, best-selling SupplyAID KN95 face masks, or popular COVAFLU KN95 masks.

Purell hand sanitizer

Purell hand sanitizer is not only back in stock on Amazon right now, but it’s also on sale at the lowest price we’ve seen ANYWHERE on the internet. If you hurry, you’ll find the holy grail: 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles, Purell 1oz travel bottles, and 4-packs of 1 liter Purell bottles that are all sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices since the pandemic started.

Even Purell alcohol wipes are somehow in stock right now.

Household cleaners

Certain things like Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Clorox bleach cleaners are obviously in high demand since they kill germs and viruses, including viruses. If you recall back to March and April though, most cleaners from top brands were sold out in stores. Stock up now on all the household cleaners you need because there’s no telling when they might start flying off the shelves again. Even Clorox wipes and Lysol wipes are in stock today at less inflated prices, and so is Lysol spray.

Finally, if you hurry, you can get a new spray called Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray that’s about to sell out because it was just approved by the EPA to kill the novel coronavirus in as little as 60 seconds.

Toilet paper

No one wants to relive what was happening across the country back in March and April. That said, some top TP brands are still somewhat difficult to come by online and in local stores. Do yourself a favor: Visit Amazon’s toilet paper page and stock up — Charmin, Cottonelle, and Quilted Northen are all in stock today, so you don’t have to settle for Amazon brand or, heaven forbid, Scott.

Toilet Paper On Amazon Price:$9.99+ Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Paper towels

Paper towel hoarding was nowhere near as bad as the run on toilet paper, but good brands are still difficult to find in some regions. This is something that never expires and you’ll always need them, so you might as well stock up on paper towels while some decent options are still available.

Paper Towles On Amazon Price:$21.99+ Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.