The latest and greatest 4th-generation Echo Dot retails for $50, but today it’s on Amazon for just $29.99 ahead of Christmas.

Amazon’s Dot deal is already an all-time low price, but there’s an even better bargain on a bundle that you definitely need to check out.

Instead of the standalone model, you can pick up a 4th-gen Echo Dot plus 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same $29.99!

Amazon doesn’t reveal sales numbers for any of its products, as we all know. That said, there’s a good chance that the Echo Dot is the single best-selling smart speaker ever. People go crazy for Alexa and the Dot has been Amazon’s most affordable Alexa speaker for years, so it makes sense that it became so popular. The $25 Echo Flex is actually an even more affordable Alexa speaker that’s available these days — it retails for $25 and it’s on sale right now for just $9.99 — but it’s not a high-quality speaker so it’s not great for music streaming.

If you want an affordable Alexa smart speaker that also sounds great when you stream your music, we’ve got a phenomenal deal for you to check out today.

Amazon’s best-selling Echo Dot was completely redesigned for 2020, and the new model is better than its predecessor in every way. The speakers are better, the microphones are better, it’s faster and more responsive, and it has a new round design with 360-degree audio. Despite all those big upgrades, the 4th-generation Echo Dot still only costs $50 at Amazon… unless you buy one right now, that is, because it’s on sale at an all-time low price of just $29.99 ahead of Christmas.

It goes without saying that a Dot for $29.99 is a tremendous deal on its own, and it has been available for a few weeks so most people are likely aware of it. What you might not be aware of, however, is that Amazon just sweetened the pot with a fantastic bargain on Amazon Music Unlimited.

Amazon’s answer to Spotify and Apple Music lets you stream millions and millions of songs just like those other services. It also only costs $7.99 per month. But thanks to this crazy bundle deal right now at Amazon, you can get 6 full months of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE when you buy a 4th-gen Echo Dot! This bundle normally costs $100, so it’s a massive 70% savings. There’s no telling when this deal will disappear, however, so get in on the action now before it’s too late.

Here are the key details from Amazon’s listing:

Get unlimited access to 60 million songs. Always ad-free.

Meet the all-new Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

Voice control your entertainment – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.

Control your smart home – Use your voice to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices.

Connect with others – Call almost anyone hands-free. Instantly drop in on other rooms or announce to the whole house that dinner’s ready.

Designed to protect your privacy – Built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.

