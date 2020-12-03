If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
- AirPods Pro are Apple’s best-selling AirPods model and they sold out at Amazon during Cyber Monday 2020.
- Now, they’re finally back in stock — plus they get Black Friday’s $50 discount.
- Other AirPods models are on sale as well right now, with discounts up to $40.
All of AirPods models are discounted constantly these days at Amazon. It would’ve been crazy to imagine Apple’s most popular accessories on sale with any discount a few short years ago. But now that Apple partners with Amazon to sell its various products, discounts are no surprise to anyone anymore. Needless to say, some discounts on Apple products are more noteworthy than others.
AirPods Pro cost $249 if you buy them from Apple — even right now ahead of the holidays. They’re worth every penny, mind you, by why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount? You’ll typically find AirPods Pro discounted to $219 at Amazon, which is a solid $30 in savings. Then, on rare occasions like Prime Day, they might get an even bigger discount.
After selling out on Cyber Monday 2020, you can snag brand new AirPods Pro once again at Amazon for just $199. That’s an amazing price and a huge $50 discount compared to buying them at an Apple store! Apple’s other AirPods models are discounted now as well at Amazon, but they don’t have the same crazy $50 discount you’ll find on the Pro model. Note that delivery estimates are delayed right now, but Amazon NEVER takes as long to ship as those estimates say. We’d be shocked if you ordered AirPods Pro today and didn’t have them in your hands (and ears) within a couple of weeks.
Also of note, the Sony WF1000XM3 noise cancelling earbuds are as good or arguably even better than Apple’s AirPods Pro, and Amazon has an even deeper Cyber Week discount right now that slashes them to just $168!
AirPods Pro
- Active noise cancellation for immersive sound
- Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you
- Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit
- Sweat and water-resistant
Apple AirPods Pro Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Sony WF1000XM3
- Digital noise canceling: Industry leading anc lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience. Phone call: A built-in mic enables you to take hands-free calls
- 24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality
- Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time)
Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with… List Price:$229.99 Price:$168.00 You Save:$61.99 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case
- Universal fit that’s comfortable all day
- Automatically on, automatically connected
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
- Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$49.01 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
AirPods 2
- Automatically on, automatically connected
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
- Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
- Double-tap to play or skip forward
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$128.98 You Save:$30.02 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
