The Roomba i7+ robot vacuum that empties itself after cleaning is incredible, but it has a sky-high retail price of $1,000.

Even on sale for $799 at Amazon, it’s still priced well out of reach for many consumers.

Those who want that awesome feature but don’t want to pay quite so much money should check out the Shark IQ R101AE robot vacuum cleaner, which is on sale for just $349.99 if you get a renewed model from Amazon.

A robot vacuum is a game-changer for anyone who gets one for the first time. There’s really no question about it. All household chores are annoying so any solution that might eliminate one is obviously going to be welcomed with open arms. Such is the case with robot vacuums, which completely eliminate the need for regular vacuuming because they putter around on their own and suck up all the loose dirt, dust, and pet hair lurking around your home. Now, the next major revolution in robot vacuum cleaner technology has arrived… and it’s truly fantastic!

Robot vacuum cleaners are so great because they do all the work for you. After your robot vacuum runs though, you need to empty out the dust bin yourself. If you forget for a day or two and your vacuum runs again, it could get clogged and just start blowing dirt and dust all over your home. That is, until you pick up a Shark IQ R101AE Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Empty Base while renewed models are on sale with a massive $200 discount.

On top of being one of the most powerful robot vacuums out there and packing plenty of great features like Alexa support, this Shark robot vacuum actually empties itself into a special docking station every time it’s done cleaning!

The new model costs $600 and it’s on sale for $490 right now at Amazon, but you can pick up a renewed Shark IQ R101AE Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Empty Base for only $349.99. It’s guaranteed to look and function like new, otherwise, you have 90 days to return it for a full refund, no questions asked.

Here are the key details from Shark’s product page on Amazon:

Forget about vacuuming for up to a month with the bagless self-empty base. Holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.

Unbeatable suction vs. any Shark robot vacuum for pick up for large and small debris, as well as pet hair on carpets and hard floors.

Self-cleaning brush roll removes pet hair and long hair from the brush roll as it cleans- no more hair wrap.

Schedule cleanings, target specific rooms or areas with the Shark Clean App or voice control with Alexa.

Total Home Mapping with room select maps your home and lets you choose which rooms to clean.

Methodically cleans each room row by row and then navigates to the next for superior home coverage.

The Shark IQ Robot automatically empties and recharges as needed, and then continues where it left off to complete the cleaning mission.

Designed for homes with pets, this automatic vacuum features an XL-capacity dust cup, a self-cleaning brush roll, and a high-efficiency filter to capture dust, dander, and pet allergens.

Dual spinning side brushes pull in debris from corners and edges.

Shark IQ R101AE with Self-Empty Base, Wi-Fi Connected, Home Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal fo… Price:$349.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL RV1001AE, Robotic Vacuum, IQ Navigation, Home Mapping, Self-Cleani… List Price:$599.99 Price:$490.00 You Save:$115.01 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

