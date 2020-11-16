If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s Prime Day deals on Sony headphones were terrific, but wait until you see what’s waiting in the early Black Friday 2020 sale that just kicked off.

Deep discounts slash prices as low as $68 for Sony true wireless earbuds, and wildly popular $200 Sony over-ear noise cancelling headphones are down to $88.

The stars of the sale are the class-leading Sony WF1000XM3 noise cancelling earbuds on sale for $168 and the lowest price ever for the incredible new Sony WH1000XM4 over-ear noise cancelling headphones.

TVs, laptops, and Instant Pots are always big sellers ahead of Black Friday, but it’s Amazon’s deep discounts on headphones that always seem to top everything else ahead of the holidays. And for Black Friday 2020, the deals are starting much earlier than expected.

Apple’s wildly popular AirPods Pro have been the top sellers among our readers, especially since they’re on sale for even less than they were for Prime Day 2020. These wireless noise cancelling earphones will cost you $249 if you buy them from Apple, and they often drop to $219 at Amazon. Hurry over to the site right now, however, and you can pick up a pair for just $199.98!

Of course, Sony is obviously another very popular headphones brand, and Amazon just launched a fantastic early Black Friday sale that’s packed full of the deepest discounts of the year.

Prices start at just $68 for Sony WFXB700 true wireless earbuds that normally cost $130. If you want a big upgrade, however, you’ve got a few options. The class-leading $230 Sony WF1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds are on sale for just $168 in both black and silver, and the $200 Sony WHCH710N over-ear noise cancelling headphones that people love so much are down to just $88 today. If you want the absolute best of the best, the Sony WH1000XM4 over-ear noise cancelling headphones that continue to blow us away every time we put them on are down the the all-time low price of $278. In fact, all these prices are all-time lows!

Sony WH1000XM4 noise cancelling over-ear headphones – $278 (reg. $348)

Industry-leading noise canceling with Dual Noise Sensor technology

Next-level music with Edge-AI, co-developed with Sony Music Studios Tokyo

Up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging (10 min charge for 5 hours of playback)

Touch Sensor controls to pause/play/skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price:$349.99 Price:$278.00 You Save:$71.99 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony noise cancelling headphones – $88 (reg. $200)

This pair charges incredibly quickly and lasts for up to 35 hours, which allows you to bring them for a quick overnighter trip.

Cancel out the world with smart noise cancellation

Noise cancellation automatically senses your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology

Long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery and quick charging

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price:$199.99 Price:$88.00 You Save:$111.99 (56%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WF1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds – $168 (reg. $230)

Not only does these have a built-in microphone that lets you take a phone call, they are extremely comfortable to wear.

Digital noise canceling: Industry leading anc lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience. Phone call: A built-in mic enables you to take hands-free calls

24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time)

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with… List Price:$229.99 Price:$168.00 You Save:$61.99 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WFXB700 true wireless earbuds – $68 (reg. $130)

Get the most out of your headphones with the extreme bass and balancing audio levels.

Truly wireless design with BLUETOOTH wireless technology for total freedom

EXTRA BASS for deep, punchy sound

Up to 9hr battery life, total 18hr with charging case

Sony WF-XB700 EXTRA BASS True Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with Mic for Phone Call Bluet… Price:$68.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.