The Sony SRS-XB12 Mini Bluetooth Speaker is the best-selling Sony speaker we’ve ever covered here at BGR Deals.

On Tuesday, for one day only, it’s on sale at a new all-time low price.

This bass-heavy portable speaker is already a terrific value at $60, but right now it’s on sale for just $29.99!

We don’t know how Sony manages to get so much bass out of a speaker that’s so tiny. Maybe it’s black magic or maybe it’s just high-quality components and smart engineering. In either case, all that matters is that the Sony SRS-XB12 Mini Bluetooth Speaker is one of the hottest compact portable speakers on the planet and it’s on sale right now with a massive discount.

For one day only on Tuesday, Amazon is running an early Black Friday deal that slashes this awesome Sony speaker to just $29.99. It’s already an amazing value at its full retail price of $60, so this is absolutely a deal you don’t want to miss. The SRS-XB12 Mini is compact, it’s waterproof, it’s got fantastic 16-hour battery life, and it pumps out high-quality sound that you truly have to hear to beleve. Don’t miss out on this awesome deal!

Sony SRS-XB12 Mini Bluetooth Speaker Loud Extra Bass Portable Wireless Speaker with Bluetooth -… List Price:$59.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$30.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are some of the key details from the product page on Amazon:

MUSIC THAT TRAVELS: Small size but mighty in volume to deliver powerful beats wherever you travel

VIRTUAL HAPPY HOUR: Turn your virtual happy hour party into a dance party with EXTRA BASS, and pair two for even more fun

PERFECTLY PORTABLE: Use the detachable carry strap to hang, carry, or clip the speaker to your bag

WATERPROOF CASING: Take to the pool or beach without worrying about water damaging the speaker unit

TOTALLY DUSTPROOF: This outdoor pocket speaker will keep on playing no matter how dusty the surface

UPGRADE THE AUDIO: Wirelessly connect 2 speakers and achieve stereo sound with Speaker Add Function

LONGER BATTERY LIFE: Party for longer with this rechargeable speaker’s extended 16-hour battery life

COMPACT SIZE: Measures approx. 3” in diameter and 3 5/8” in height and only weighs approx. 8.6 oz

PLAY ANYWHERE: Full range speaker for use at home, in your car, on a bike, while hiking, and more

IN THE BOX: Sony SRS-XB12 Bluetooth portable speaker with attached carry strap and USB charging cable

