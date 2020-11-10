GameStop released its Black Friday ad, revealing it’ll have in stock the most coveted gaming items of the year, the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The consoles sold out fast when preorders opened a few weeks ago, but GameStop will have limited quantities of both devices. But the consoles will only be available in stores on Black Friday.

GameStop will also stock a Nintendo Switch bundle during Black Friday and offer gamers various titles and accessories at discounted prices.

This year’s Black Friday season is in full swing, although 2020 isn’t going to be like every regular year when it comes to holidays and Black Friday shopping. The novel coronavirus pandemic is still raging, so buyers should limit in-store purchases as much as possible and continue to respect social distancing and face mask guidelines if they have to go to stores. Online purchases with home delivery or contactless curbside pickup are your best options this year — for many buyers, the Black Friday shopping experience will remain unchanged in that regard.

GameStop will offer customers the kind of incentive that might convince many gamers and parents to risk a trip to stores. The retailer confirmed that it would stock the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on Black Friday. The consoles have been sold out since preorders started a few weeks ago, but GameStop will have a limited supply on Black Friday. Unfortunately, they’re only going to be available for sale in stores, and that’s something that might generate lines and crowds at a time when that sort of behavior is ill-advised.

GameStop has released its full Black Friday 2020 ad, revealing plenty of hot deals that buyers should check out, as all of them will be available online.

GameStop’s Black Friday experience starts on November 25th at 8:00 PM CST online and in stores. Stores will be closed for Thanksgiving and then reopen on November 27th at 7:00 AM. Deals will continue to be available during the Black Friday weekend, with stores opening at 10:00 AM on Saturday and 11:00 AM on Sunday.

The retailer will kick off early Black Friday sales of its own, similar to what’s available from other companies. The “Black Friday Countdown” sale event will run November 14-21 and feature all sorts of early discounts on PC gaming bundles and video games.

GameStop does say in its announcement that it offers various ways to shop for deals without visiting stores:

If customers are not able to visit one of GameStop’s more than 3,300 store locations, they can ‘Shop in Easy Mode’ from any location by taking advantage of one GameStop’s numerous retail channel options for safe, contactless shopping, including DeliveryDoor, http://www.gamestop.com, the enhanced GameStop mobile app, Buy Online Pick Up In Store, or Same Day Delivery (available in select areas).

Additionally, GameStop will offer buyers flexible ways to pay for their purchases this fall, including GameStop Credit Card’ Layaway; Buy Now, Pay Later; Rent-to-Own; Trade Credit; and GameStop GiftCards.

Here are some of GameStop’s Black Friday deals for the season — mind you, the new consoles will sell at full retail price, as it’s usual for all new devices:

The full GameStop Black Friday 2020 catalog is available here.



