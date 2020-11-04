If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s never too early to start shopping for the holidays. While this holiday season is sure to look different than years past, you’re still going to want to have some semblance of normalcy. It’s important to be generous and give gifts that people are sure to love and remember. While you may not be able to see as many relatives as you want to in person, you should make sure that you’re still able to share warm tidings. Gifts that help you stay connected are going to be popular this year and HP has a whole bunch of deals for you.

Starting now and continuing all through the holiday season, HP’s Guide to Gift Giving is a perfect place to find the best presents for your family and loved ones. We also won’t tell on you if you decide to do a little shopping for yourself. There are featured gifts, premium ones, perfect options for families, fantastic deals for those on a budget, stocking stuffers, gifts for creators and gamers, and more. Some of the top deals of the year are going to be highlighted during this massive and long sales event. Plus, the deals will update throughout the next two months and the pricing is dynamic, so keep an eye on your favorites and pounce.

One of the absolute star savings opportunities is for the HP Elite Dragonfly Notebook PC – Customizable. This is one of HP’s sleekest options and it is perfect to bring with you wherever you need it. It is an environmentally conscious product that is 100% sustainably sourced. The display is ultra-bright and the 13.3″ FHD touch display offers more versatility than most PCs. This is starting at only $1,741.48, a discount of over $800!

For those who are shopping for a family, perhaps your parents, and you want to be able to see them more often virtually, check out the HP All-in-One 22-df0120m PC. Shockingly, this will only cost you $499.99 and it won’t take up much room in their home. This is a piece of equipment that can grow with whomever you’re gifting it to. It’s extremely usable right now and built for tomorrow. There is a durable Dual-Core AMD Athlon™ Gold processor that provides so much functionality. There’s so much that can be done with this machine.

A stocking stuffer that’s sure to please would be the HP USB-C Travel Dock. You’ll be able to connect your laptop to all your accessories, no matter where you are. This is ideal for working in different places, so if you happen to travel for the holidays, you’ll still be able to make that presentation if you’re working from, say, an in-law’s. There are VGA, HDMI, Ethernet, USB 2.0, and USB 3.0 ports to allow you to connect seamlessly. Discounted to just $118.99, it’s too good not to grab.

Remember to check back throughout the shopping season to see all of the options HP has for you. If you’re someone who loves Intel devices or prefers AMD ones, there are deals for you. If you are in need of a full setup or just a mouse, there are options for that too. Be the person who makes people say “Wow!” when they’re opening up your present by shopping the HP Guide to Gift Giving.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.