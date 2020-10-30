Google has rolled out a VPN service of its own that’s offered for free to cloud customers who purchase the top tier 2TB Google One subscription.

The 2TB storage tier costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year and can be shared with up to five family members, including the VPN functionality.

Google says its VPN service will encrypt and anonymize internet traffic, protect all browsing data from prying eyes. Furthermore, VPN internet activity will not be tied to user identity.

VPN, short virtual private network, is the type of service that you should consider adding to your browsing experience regardless of the device you’re using. A VPN hides your online activity and helps you add an extra layer of security and privacy to your internet usage. You can use a VPN at home and have it enabled on your iPhone or Android at all times, but VPNs are especially useful when using public Wi-Fi networks. Many companies offer all sorts of VPN offers, and some of them have free tiers. But the best ones are premium services that usually come with a subscription payment model.

Google has just joined the VPN market by launching its own service. It’s a premium service that doesn’t come free of charge. Or, better said, it’s only free if you’re already paying for the top tier Google One subscription.

Called VPN by Google One, the service is bundled with the 2TB Google One subscription plan, which costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year — from Google’s announcement:

We already build advanced security into all our products, and the VPN extends that security to encrypt all of your phone’s online traffic, no matter what app or browser you’re using. The VPN is built into the Google One app, so with just one tap, you can rest assured knowing your connection is safe from hackers.

In addition to protecting sensitive data as it travels online, like credit card details and login credentials, VPS will also hide your IP address and allow you to stream and download content privately.

Google explains that it won’t use the VPN connection to “track, log, or sell your browsing activity,” and that nobody can use the VPN to tie your identity to the online activity.

Users can share the VPN by Google One service with up to five family members, just like they already do with the 2TB cloud storage included in the plan.

Google is also launching Pro Sessions by Google One with VPN support, which will let you schedule one-on-one sessions with Googlers to understand exactly what VPNs can do for you, and how to stay safe online. To learn more about how VPNs work in general and what features Google’s VPN offers, you can start at this link.

The VPN by Google One service will roll out in the US initially, and it will only support Android at first. Google plans to bring it to iOS, Windows, and Mac in the coming months. Pro Sessions will be available to 2TB Google One customers in the US, UK, and Canada.