Instant Pots are among the most beloved kitchen tools on the planet, but there’s a rival multi-use electric cooker that people seem to love even more.

It’s the Ninja FD401 Foodi 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker, an incredible all-in-one device that has an even better rating on Amazon than any Instant Pot.

This $270 8-quart pressure cooker covers all the bases including air frying, and it’s on sale right now at Amazon with a hefty $50 discount.

With the holidays right around the corner, many of you are likely gearing up to go hunting for a great deal on an Instant Pot. You certainly can’t go wrong with any Instant Pot model that might be included in sales this year, and there are already some deals on Amazon starting at $59.99. But if you’re going to be on the lookout for a high-end Instant Pot with all the bells and whistles, there’s another option you might want to consider as well. What’s more, it’s already on sale right now with a solid 19% discount.

Believe it or not, the Ninja FD401 Foodi 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker actually has a better rating on Amazon than any Instant Pot model. With nearly 19,000 reviews, it’s managed an astounding 4.8-star rating with a whopping 95% of reviewers giving it either 4 or 5 stars. Seriously, it’s that good.

This extra-large 8-quart multi-use electric pressure cooker includes all the cooking modes you might expect, plus a couple that you probably don’t: air frying and dehydrating. It’s an incredible multi-use cooker that blew us away when we tested it, and it’s worth every penny at $270. Grab one right now on Amazon, however, and you’ll only pay $219.99!

