If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Despite all the incredible Prime Day 2020 deals that were available on headphones from the likes of Sony and Bose, nothing outsold AirPods Pro among our readers.

Now, Amazon’s deep Prime Day discount on best-selling AirPods Pro earphones is back!

These are the best headphones Apple has ever made, and you can save $50 if you pick up a pair today from Amazon.

There are always certain types of products that people rush Amazon to buy on Prime Day each year, and headphones are up at the top of the list along with things like laptop computers and smart TVs. Prime Day 2020 was no different, with tons of deals available on best-selling headphones from all the top brands like Sony and Bose. Despite all the great deals out there on headphones priced from $10 to $1,000, there was one deal that outsold everything else by a landslide: $50 off Apple’s wildly popular AirPods Pro.

Now, just a couple of weeks after Prime Day 2020 wrapped up, Amazon just slashed AirPods Pro back down to Prime Day’s price.

At $249, AirPods Pro outclass every other pair of headphones Apple has ever made. They feature an outstanding design, great sound quality, impressive battery life, and active noise cancellation that gives top personal audio brands a serious run for their money. These great earphones are worth every penny at the full retail price, and that’s exactly what you’ll pay if you buy them right now from Apple. If you head over to Amazon instead, however, you can score AirPods Pro for just $199.99. That matches Prime Day’s deep discount, and it’s a phenomenal deal on outstanding true wireless earbuds.

Apple AirPods Pro – $199.99

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water-resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes your music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.99 You Save:$49.01 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

