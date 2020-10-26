If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Ninja NJ600CO Professional Blender is one of the most beloved models out there, and there’s a rare opportunity today at Amazon to get one for just $59.99.

It’s already a phenomenal value at $100, but Amazon has renewed models in stock at the lowest price we’ve seen.

Inventory is obviously limited, so these best-selling blenders could sell out at any moment.

Ninja has made quite a name for itself in the kitchen market. In fact, the Ninja Foodi FD401 XL pressure cooker has even better ratings than Instant Pots on Amazon — and it also happens to be $50 off right now. That’s a fantastic deal for a kitchen tool with impossibly high ratings, but there’s another best-selling Ninja device you should definitely check out today.

The Ninja NJ600CO Professional Blender is one of the best-reviewed blenders Ninja has ever made. It’s a professional-grade model with tons of power and Ninja’s famous 6-blade design, but it’s quite affordable at just $100. Before you go out and buy one for $100 though, there’s a fantastic deal at Amazon that you really need to check out. Pick up a renewed model right now and you’ll only pay $59.99!

Like all certified renewed products on Amazon, this Ninja blender is guaranteed to look and function like new. If you’re not satisfied for some reason, you have 90 days to return or exchange it, no questions asked. Since these are renewed, however, this deal could definitely sell out at any moment because inventory is obviously limited.

Ninja NJ600CO Professional Blender (renewed) – $59.99

This Ninja Certified Remanufactured Product shows limited or no wear, and includes all original accessories, and is covered by a 90 Day Limited Warranty from the date of purchase.

The Ninja NJ600CO Professional Blender features a sleek design and outstanding performance with 1000 watts of professional power. Ninja Total Crushing Technology is perfect for ice crushing, blending, pureeing, and controlled processing. Crush ice, whole fruits, and vegetables in seconds!

1000-watts professional grade motor for heavy-duty blending and processing

Ninja 6-blade technology

Ultimate ice crushing action – blasts solid ice cubes into powdery snow in seconds

1000 Watts of Professional Performance Power

XL 72oz. Professional Blender Pitcher with Pour Spout

Total Crushing Technology crushes ice, whole fruits, and vegetables in seconds!

Pitcher, lid, and blades are dishwasher safe

BPA Free and Dishwasher Safe

Ninja 1000 Watts Blender NJ600, Silver/Black, 72 Oz (Renewed) List Price:$79.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$20.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

