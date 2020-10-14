If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s Prime Day deals on Sony noise cancelling headphones are out of this world.

Prices start at just $88 for Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones that normally sell for $198.

Looking for the best of the best? Sony’s incredible new WH1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones are discounted for the first time ever, plus you get a free $25 Amazon gift card!

Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub to see all the latest deals, and be sure to check out BGR’s Prime Day deals roundup to see the very best bargains available right now.

Amazon goes all-out on Prime Day each and every year, and you can always expect a few deep discounts on Sony’s wildly popular wireless noise cancelling headphones. Everyone knows that, so it came as no surprise at all when we saw that three different models were on sale this year. What did come as a surprise, however, was just how deep Amazon’s discounts are this time around. Believe it or not, there’s one deal this year that shaves a whopping 50% off a best-selling model!

The deals begin with Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones, which are very popular noise cancelling headphones for $198. Pick up a pair today in either black or blue, however, and you’ll only pay $88. You can also upgrade to the Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones with even better noise cancellation, way more features, and better sound quality as well. The upgrade would typically cost you $248, which really isn’t bad at all. Grab a pair on Prime Day 2020 though, and you’ll only pay $123 — an all-time low price.

On top of all that, Prime Day 2020 brings us the first-ever deal on the insanely hot new Sony WH1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones. These are truly the best of the best — trust me, I use them myself — and they retail for $350 just like the previous-generation model. For Prime Day, they’re on sale for just $298 with a free $25 gift card! This is obviously an all-time low price since these new ANC headphones have never gone on sale before.

If you’re a Bose fan and you’d rather steer clear of Sony, the class-leading Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones are on sale for $199 instead of $349. That’s a terrific deal indeed. If you have your eye on Sony though, you definitely don’t want to miss these two killer deals.

Sony WH1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones (with $25 Amazon gift card) – $298

Industry-leading noise canceling with Dual Noise Sensor technology

Next-level music with Edge-AI, co-developed with Sony Music Studios Tokyo

Up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging (10 min charge for 5 hours of playback)

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price:$373.00 Price:$298.00 You Save:$75.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones – $123

Truly wireless earbuds with soft cushioned arc supporter

Next-level digital noise cancelling technology

Enjoy the convenience of hands-free calling thanks to the integrated microphone and Bluetooth connectivity

Get up to 30 hours of battery life

Touch sensor controls to pause play skip tracks control volume activate your voice assistant and answer phone calls

Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset - Black (WH-… List Price:$248.00 Price:$123.00 You Save:$125.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones – $88

Music that travels: Small size but mighty in volume to deliver powerful beats wherever you travel

Noise cancellation automatically senses your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology

Long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery and quick charging

Smartphone compatibility for hands-free calls and use with your voice assistant

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price:$198.00 Price:$88.00 You Save:$110.00 (56%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones – $199

Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment

Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more

Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice contr… List Price:$299.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$100.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

