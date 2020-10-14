If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day is still carrying on with plenty of great deals for a second straight day.

If you’re getting ready for some major renovations on your home, you should definitely scoop up this Amazon Prime Day deal.

Three versions of BLACK+DECKER drills are on sale for a limited time.

Another minute, another hours, another Prime Day deal is what’s happening at Amazon. It’s never a bad time to head over and check out what’s going on at Prime Day 2020 headquarters. While deals are going to be whizzing past you at lightning speeds, and lightning deals are going to be moving at the speed of light (okay, we’ll stop with the speed puns), Prime Day offerings won’t last long.

For those who need a boost to their home, you may be looking for tools to help you out. Don’t wait until Black Friday to pick up any of the great BLACK+DECKER deals that Amazon is offering today. You can save up to 30% off and get three different sets of power drills, allowing you to handle many tasks.

You can settle for just a regular 20V power drill, which comes with a 30-piece accessory kit, for only $39. You can also pick up a home tool kit, which includes 68 pieces, such as screwdrivers, hammers, a drill, pliers, wrenches, and more. That’s only $59. Or you can go big, and nab the 4-tool drill combo kit, which will give you a drill/driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, and a work light, for only $99.

Here is the information for all of these products and remember: the prices won’t last.

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill

Ideal for drilling through or screwing in wood, metal, and plastic, soft grip handle provides added comfort during use

The lithium ion battery holds a charge for up to 18 months

30 accessories include drill and screw driving bits, nut drivers, and magnetic bit tip holder

Kit also includes one 20 volt lithium ion battery and charger; Uses: Drilling through wood, metal, and plastic, screwdriving though wood, metal, and plastic. RPM : 0 650 rpm

Chuck size: 3/8 inch; Clutch setting: 24; Included components: LD120 20 volt max Lithium drill/driver, (1) LB20 20 volt max Lithium ion battery, (1) LCS20 charger, (6) brad point drill bits, (10) 1 inch screw driving bits, (9) 2 inch screw driving bits, (4) nut drivers, (1) magnetic bit tip holder; Power source: Cordless

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Drill & Home Tool Kit

Includes 20V Lithium drill for a variety of home projects, hanging pictures or wall decor, assembling furniture, updating fixtures, building birdhouses

Lithium ion battery: Always ready, holds a charge up to 18 months

The 11 position clutch prevents stripping and overdriving screws

Included components: (1) LDX120 drill/driver, (1) 20 volt max lithium ion battery, (1) charger, (1) storage bag, (1) tape measure, (1) adjustable wrench, (1) needle nose pliers, (2) manual screwdrivers, (1) utility knife, (1) slip joint pliers, (1) 12 ounce hammer, (1) ratcheting screwdriver, (4) hole saws with mandrel, (32) screwdriving bits, (1) magnetic bit holder, (10) drilling bits, (5) spade bits

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 4-Tool

Part of the black+decker 20V max* battery system and 2 batteries doubles the runtime for larger projects and less down time

Drill / Driver features an 11 position clutch with a LED work light to illuminate the work surface

Circular saw features a high torque motor with a 5-1/2″ blade

Reciprocating saw features 3000Spm motor, 7/8″ stroke length and tool-free blade changes

LED work ight offers 70 Lumens for up to 11 hours of runtime

Included Components: (1) LDX120 Drill/Driver, (1) BDCCS20 Circular Saw, (1) BDCR20 Reciprocating Saw, (1) BDCF20 Work Light, (2) LBXR20 20V MAX* Lithium Ion Batteries, (1) Battery Charger, (1) Double Ended Bit, (1) 5.5″ Circular Saw Blade, (1) Reciprocating Saw Blade

