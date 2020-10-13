If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Few audio products are as iconic as the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, and users say they’re worth every penny at $349.

You won’t pay anywhere near that much for Bose’s beloved QC35 headphones on Prime Day though — they’re on sale right now for just $199!

Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub to see all the latest deals, and be sure to check out BGR’s Prime Day deals roundup for the very best bargains available right now.

Sony’s wireless noise cancelling headphones have been getting tons of buzz in recent years, and they definitely deserve it. Anyone in search of Prime Day 2020 deals on Sony’s ANC headphones will find two killer sales: $198 Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones are down to just $88, and the $248 Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones are on sale for $123. Both of those models are phenomenal and you really can’t go wrong either way.

Of course, there are tons of people out there who prefer Bose to Sony when it comes to noise cancelling cans. Bose definitely popularized the category, and the company remains one of the best in the business to this day. And speaking of “best in the business,” Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are still considered by some to be the most impressive all-around ANC headphones ever made. They offer stunning sound quality and outstanding noise cancellation, but they still cost a pretty penny at $349.

Lucky for you, however, today is Prime Day and QC35 headphones always go on sale for Prime Day. While it’s true that discounts are fairly common these days for Bose’s world-renowned ANC headphones, we’ve never seen anything like today’s deep discount. Pick up a pair of Bose QC35 headphones from Amazon during the big Prime Day 2020 blowout and you’ll only pay $199!

That’s insane value and it’s an all-time low price by a huge $80 margin. This is a deal you definitely don’t want to miss.

Also of note, Bose’s best-selling soundbar ever is down to $149.99 for Prime Day 2020, and the popular $200 Bose SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth Speaker is on sale for just $119 — you can actually get both for less than the retail price of a pair of QC35 headphones.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – $199.00

Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment

Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more

Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up

Balanced Audio performance at any volume

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice contr… List Price:$349.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$150.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar – $149.99

Single sound bar provides better sound quality compared to your TV. The Solo 5 TV sound system is an easy solution, with advanced technologies that deliver the clear audio your TV can’t.

Dialogue mode to make every word and detail stand out

Bluetooth connectivity to wirelessly stream music from any of your devices

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black List Price:$249.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$99.01 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $119.00

Deep, loud and immersive sound, with True 360 degree coverage

Built-in mic for speakerphone to take clear conference or personal calls out loud with a wireless range of approximately 30 feet.

Seamless aluminum body is durable and water resistant (IPX4)

The Bose SoundLink Revolve, the Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 360 Wireless Surround Sound, Tr… List Price:$119.99 Price:$119.00 You Save:$0.99 (1%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.