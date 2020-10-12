If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you haven’t canceled your gym membership yet, you’re nuts because no one should be going to the gym for at least another year during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of putting yourself and your family at risk, pick up some affordable exercise machines on Amazon so you can work out at home instead.

A flywheel-style exercise bike for just $110? A best-selling mechanical treadmill that’s available right now for just $152? You won’t believe the value you can get right now at Amazon.



We’ve learned so much about the novel coronavirus since the early days of the pandemic. For example, we know an infected person doesn’t have to cough or sneeze on you for you to catch COVID-19. Several studies and a mountain of anecdotal evidence has proven that you can spread the novel coronavirus by talking normally or even just by breathing. In light of those facts, we’re not sure what kind of crazy person would start going back to a gym again anytime soon. All that heavy breathing and yelling combined with unavoidable close quarters is a recipe for disaster, even if masks are worn — no mask is 100% effective, and so many people don’t even wear masks properly in the first place.

Every sane, responsible person out there will continue to skip the gym for the foreseeable future. That said, skipping the gym doesn’t have to mean skipping workouts. If you think you can’t afford a home gym, think again because there are some fantastic deals over at Amazon right now on all sorts of exercise equipment. Instead of paying $50 or $60 each month on a gym membership, why not get a motorized treadmill for $245 or a mechanical treadmill for $152? Or how about an awesome flywheel-style exercise bike for just $110? And this elliptical is only $179!

All of those deals and more are available right now in Amazon’s exercise and fitness section, and you’ll find five particularly great options down below.

Weeloloe Indoor Exercise Spinning Bicycle

【Stable Bicycle】 heavy flywheel and heavy-duty steel frame of exercise bike ensure stability when riding. The belt drive system provides smoother and quieter driving than chain transportation. It will not disturb your apartment neighbors or sleeping children.

【Strong body】 AV-type frame, thickened frame tube, 270-pound load make this indoor bike a strong body, It‘s a great choice for a stationary bike. Strengthen your legs with a higher weighted wheel and enjoy an incredibly smooth, nearly silent, and stable ride.

【LCD display and phone holder】The LCD display on the exercise bike can track your time, speed, distance, calories burned, and odometer. The free stand allows you to enjoy sports and music at the same time, making it easier to exercise.

Indoor Cycling Bike Professional Exercise Cycle Bike Sport Bike With LCD Digital Monitor Phone… Price:$110.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical Machine Cross Trainer

RESISTANCE: Easily adjust the intensity of your workout with the twist of the precise micro-controller equipped with 8 levels of magnetic resistance.

DIGITAL MONITOR WITH PULSE: Follow along with your workout progress on the digital monitor that displays your time, speed, distance, calories, and pulse.

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical Machine Cross Trainer with 8 Level Resistance and Dig… Price:$179.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Weeloloe 4-in-1 Mechanical Treadmill

Mechanical Treadmill: This is Mechanical Treadmill, not an electric treadmill — no power. Maximum load: 200 kg / 440 lb.

4 in 1 Treadmill: Mechanical Treadmill, Sit-ups pannel, T-wisting machine and Draw Rope, can exercise the spine flexibly, exercise the waist muscles, and tighten the back muscles. Also, we send the Massage Wheels to massage your Sole muscle.

4-in-1 Mini Mechanical Treadmill, with Mechanical Treadmill, Sit-ups Pannel, T-wisting Machine,… Price:$151.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Homlpope Folding Electric Treadmill

Powerful motor power-Enjoy a quiet workout with a powerful 2.0HP motor perfect for walking, jogging and running in the comfort of your own home, speed ranging between 1-12KM / h. The product contains: 1 x 2.0HP Folding Electric Treadmill 1 x English manual

High-definition LED eye protection display-Treadmill with high-definition LED eye protection display, a total of 12 kinds of running programs can be selected, and it also has a magnetic float safety lock.

Folding Electric Treadmill LCD Display Motorized Running 2.0HP Treadmills Home Gym Workout Fitn… Price:$245.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

MaxKare Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike

【3-IN-1 EXERCISE BIKE with TENSION ROPE】You can convert (turning knob) the stationary bike to upright form which gives you a high-intensity exercise to challenge yourself. Recumbent or semi-recurrent brings you less strenuous workout. The arm tension resistance bands come with exercise bike stationary, you can train arm muscles and upper body in order to to achieve a balanced and scientific full-body training

【8 LEVELS ADJUSTABLE MAGNETIC RESISTANCE】This magnetic exercise bike is compatible with different workout strength for not only different aged groups from beginner to professional and different but also different stage of your exercise(warm-up to strenuous training) due to 8 levels of magnetic resistance adjustment. Magnetic wheel differs from a traditional chain wheel, so this exercise bike ensures a smooth and quiet riding experience. Do not worry about your baby waking up!

【LCD DISPLAY & PHONE HOLDER】MaxKare exercise cycle includes phone/Pad mount, you can enjoy favorite entertainment while cycling. Pulse track your heart rate and the digital LCD monitor display the fitness data including the heart rate, time, speed, distance cycled and calories burned clearly. Hence you know if your current amount of exercise is suitable for your health.

Exercise Bike Stationary Bike Foldable Magnetic Upright Recumbent Portable Fitness Cycle with… Price:$159.96 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.