Netflix is adding 22 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of October 11th.

New originals coming to Netflix this week include Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts season 3, Social Distance, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Netflix is only losing one movie this week: The Green Hornet.

Sacha Baron Cohen hasn’t really been in the spotlight too often over the last several years, but October might be his biggest month ever. Not only is the sequel to Borat coming to Prime Video at the end of the month, but on Friday, The Trial of the Chicago 7 is hitting Netflix — a movie in which he plays activist Abbie Hoffman. That is the biggest release of the week, but for kids and kids-at-heart, the third and sadly final season of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts will start streaming on Netflix as well, if you need a fantastical, animated escape from reality.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of October 11th, 2020:

Arrivals

Monday, October 12th

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY Against all odds, Kipo and the gang ended an old enemy’s reign of terror. Now they’re on a mission to fight a fierce anti-Mute evildoer: Dr. Emilia.



Tuesday, October 13th

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL After years on the grind, Bert Kreischer sets out on a purifying retreat to a remote cabin to cleanse his “mind, body and soul.” In The Cabin with Bert Kreischer, a new 5-episode docu-series, the comedian is joined by his celebrity friends as he attempts bizarre therapy techniques, intense physical challenges, and ridiculously improvised encounters with nature. Special guests include Anthony Anderson, Big Jay Oakerson, Bobby Lee, Caitlyn Jenner, Deon Cole, Donnell Rawlings, Fortune Feimster, Gabriel Iglesias, Joel McHale, Joey Diaz, Kaley Cuoco, Nikki Glaser, and Tom Segura.

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef — NETFLIX FAMILY The Octonauts must find a way to hold back hungry swarms of coral-eating starfish to save a new friend’s fragile home on the world’s biggest reef.



Wednesday, October 14th

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Record-shattering Korean girl band BLACKPINK tell their story — and detail the hard-fought journey of the dreams and trials behind their meteoric rise.

Moneyball

Thursday, October 15th

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting — NETFLIX FILM When high school freshman Kelly Ferguson (Tamara Smart) reluctantly agrees to babysit Jacob Zellman (Ian Ho) on Halloween, the last thing she expects is to be recruited into an international secret society of babysitters who protect kids with special powers from monsters. In order to keep Jacob safe from harm, Kelly teams with no-nonsense chapter Vice President Liz Lerue (Oona Laurence), tech genius Berna Vincent (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson), creature expert Cassie Zhen (Lynn Masako Cheng) and potions master Curtis Critter (Ty Consiglio) to defeat a Boogeyman known as “The Grand Guignol” (Tom Felton), a glamorous witch named “Peggy Drood” (Indya Moore) and their legion of mysterious monsters.

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain — NETFLIX FILM Fearing rejection, a young man struggles to declare his feelings for his best friend, who soon falls for another man — until a fateful incident.

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY In rural India, a child with hydrocephalus gets a chance at life-changing surgery after her photos go viral. This documentary charts her journey.

Social Distance — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Shot in isolation, this tragicomic anthology series features both dark and funny takes on how people strive to stay connected while staying apart.



Friday, October 16th

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die — NETFLIX ORIGINAL In 1950s Spain, a couple summon their son home from Mexico to introduce him to his fiancée, but are shocked when he returns with a ballerino.

Dream Home Makeover — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Shea and Syd McGee of Studio McGee help dreams come true for real families looking to update their home tailored to their own unique style.

Grand Army — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn take on a chaotic world as they fight to succeed, survive, break free and seize the future.

In a Valley of Violence

La Révolution — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 1787, France. While investigating a series of mysterious murders, Joseph Guillotin – the future inventor of the world famous ‘Guillotine’ – uncovers an unknown virus: the Blue Blood. The disease, quickly spreads amongst the French aristocracy, driving them to murder ordinary people and soon leads to a rebellion… What if the French Revolution didn’t happen the way we were told?

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY As the four pals continue to live it up with their monster allies, Jack worries a newly discovered radio transmitter may put an end to the fun.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 — NETFLIX FILM What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

Unfriended

Departures

Saturday, October 17th

The Green Hornet

