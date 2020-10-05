If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2020 might still be over a week away, but Prime Day definitely came early for Halloween candy on Amazon. It goes without saying that Halloween 2020 will be a bit different due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. That said, there are still plenty of responsible ways to celebrate the spookiest holiday of the year. However you choose to handle Halloween this year, it’s obviously going to involve plenty of candy. In fact, since some standard Halloween celebrations are going to have to be canceled this year, you’re probably going to want more Halloween candy than ever so you can help compensate.

That’s where Amazon comes in. On Monday, for one day only, Amazon is hosting its first big Halloween candy sale of the year. You’ll find the lowest prices of the season on more than a dozen of the hottest Halloween candies, from giant bags of all your favorite Halloween candy to party packs of the best chocolate bars. There truly is something for everyone no matter what your taste, but you only have until the end of the day on Monday to score these sweet, sweet deals.

There are so many flavors and candies to pick from. Even though it is different for 2020, you definitely want to be the house that kids want to come to. You want to be known as the place that has the best candy. With any of these bags of Hershey’s candies, your candy will certainly be a hot commodity.

Shop the full Halloween candy sale right here on Amazon’s site:

Save up to 25% off Hershey Halloween Assorted Candy $4.68 - $21.23 Available from Amazon

And here are a few of our favorite deals from Amazon’s big one-day Halloween candy sale:



HERSHEY'S Bulk Halloween Candy Variety Mix (REESE'S, KIT KAT, WHOPPERS, BUBBLE YUM, JOLLY RANCH… $17.99 Available from Amazon

REESE'S Halloween Candy, Chocolate Peanut Butter Candy Variety Pack, 30 count, 2.75 Pound Box,… $18.75 Available from Amazon

HERSHEY'S Bulk Halloween Candy, REESE'S, SWEDISH FISH, KIT KAT, REESE'S PIECES, All Time Greats… $12.23 Available from Amazon

Jolly Rancher Hard Candy Tropical Flavor, 5 pound $7.86 Available from Amazon

HERSHEY'S Chocolate Halloween Candy Miniatures Assortment, 38.89 Oz $8.85 Available from Amazon

HERSHEY'S Halloween Chocolate Candy, Glow in the Dark Wrapped Variety Mix, (HERSHEY'S, KIT KAT,… $13.34 Available from Amazon

HERSHEY'S KISSES Halloween Candy, Milk Chocolate, Almonds & Special Dark Chocolate Candy, 33 Ou… $10.49 Available from Amazon

