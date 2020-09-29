The first iPhone 12 versions to launch in stores in October might be the cheapest models, according to a new leak.

A well-known leaker said the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 have started shipping to distributors, which will get them more than a week before Apple’s rumored October 13th event.

The leaker said that storage for the more affordable iPhones starts at 64GB, with the iPhone 12 Pro phones expected to get a minimum of 128GB of flash memory.

Reports from distinct sources claim that Apple will unveil the iPhone 12 series in mid-October, with October 13th looking like the most likely iPhone event date at this point. iPhone 12 preorders will start on October 16th, a week ahead of the October 23rd release date. That’s assuming Apple sticks to the same iPhone launch playbook despite the coronavirus-related delays. The iPhone event occurs on a Tuesday traditionally, with preorders set to start on the Friday after that. Orders are shipped to buyers on the next Friday, which is when the phones hit retail stores.

But the health crisis has forced Apple to delay two of the four iPhone 12 versions to November, several rumors have said. Those reports did not agree on which two iPhone 12 versions will be the first to start selling online, but a well-known leaker brings us more details on the matter.

Many leaks said that Apple would launch the more affordable iPhones first. The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 would be available online and in stores in October according to those reports, with the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max arriving in November. More recent stories indicated that the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be launched in October, followed by the Mini and Pro Max a month later.

YouTube Jon Prosser, who made a name for himself as a leaker this year, is one of the insiders that claimed Apple would unveil the new iPhone in the week of October

12th, with in-stores sales to start a month later for a couple of those models.

Apple’s first shipment of final iPhone 12 units is going out to distributers on October 5th The shipment includes: iPhone 12 mini 5.4

(Definitely the final marketing name)

-64/128/256 iPhone 12 6.1

-64/128/256 Event on October 13, as I mentioned before. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 29, 2020

He took to Twitter with new information about Apple’s iPhone 12 launch plans, saying that the event will take place on October 13th.

Prosser said that Apple’s first iPhone 12 shipment is going to distributors on October 5th, a week before the iPhone 12 launch event. The iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 are both included in these shipments, according to Prosser. Both phones will supposedly come in 64GB, 128G, and 256GB storage options. The iPhone 12 Mini is the final name of the smallest iPhone, Prosser said. A series of leaks offered the same moniker for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 in recent weeks.

In a follow-up tweet, Prosser said the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max would start at 128GB of storage. If that’s accurate, it’s likely the Pros will also be available in 256GB and 512GB capacities. Last year’s iPhone 11 Pro versions were available in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB options.

The leaker did not offer any price points for the upcoming iPhones. Recent reports claimed the phones might be slightly more expensive than initially expected, considering the more expensive 5G components and screen upgrades. All four iPhones will feature OLED screens, a first for an iPhone series. All of them will also support 5G connectivity, also a first for Apple.