If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon will undoubtedly have plenty of great Prime Day TV deals if and when Prime Day 2020 actually happens this year, but there are already some fantastic sales with Prime Day pricing that you should definitely check out.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find prices starting at just $129.99 for a new 32-inch Roku TV .

If you don’t want a TV but you’re still looking to upgrade your streaming experience, the $29 Roku Express HD and $39 Roku Ultra with 4K and HDR are both great options.

A “smart TV” isn’t actually all that smart if it’s not powered by either Roku, Fire TV, or Apple software. We all know it. Smart televisions from Samsung, Sony, LG, and others run popular apps and they’re fine if all you want to do is stream Netflix and Hulu. But no TV maker will ever support all the apps and games you want with their proprietary smart TV software. That means regardless of whether you buy a “smart TV” or just a regular TV, you’ll need to make it even smarter by adding a streaming media player like a Fire TV Stick, Roku device, or an Apple TV.

Anyone in the market for a new TV right now should know that there is one important exception to the rule. Some companies sell televisions that ditch the proprietary platforms and instead have Fire TV software or Roku software built right in. That’s pretty much the only time you’ll get away with not having to buy a separate streaming media player. And right now, several of the best options out there that have Fire TV software or Roku software preinstalled are on sale at their lowest prices of 2020. In fact, these prices are just as good as what we’re expecting from Prime Day TV deals, if and when Prime Day 2020 actually happens.

The brand new Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD TV – Fire TV Edition is the single best-selling new television on Amazon’s entire site. It’s perfect for a guest bedroom, the kitchen, or any other space where you need a compact TV. This model retails for $150 but right now you can pick one up for just $209.99. You can also size down a 32-inch Toshiba Fire TV model for $179.99.

All-New Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $209.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $179.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Additionally, there are some great deals for people who prefer Roku to Amazon’s smart TV platform. Prices start at just $129.99 for the wildly popular TCL 32S325 32 Inch 720p Roku Smart LED TV and the 43-inch TCL model is down to $229 today, a $101 discount. For an extra $10, you can upgrade to a gorgeous Hisense 43-inch 4K Roku TV, and the 50-inch Hisense model costs $279.99.

TCL 32S325 32 Inch 720p Roku Smart LED TV (2019) $129.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 43S425 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku LED TV (2018) $229.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hisense 43-Inch Class R6090G Roku 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility (43R6090G, 2020 Mode… $239.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hisense 50-Inch Class R6090G Roku 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility (50R6090G, 2020 Mode… $279.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.