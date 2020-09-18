If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The good news is that Sony’s multi-stage PlayStation 5 reveal is finally complete, and we know everything we need to know ahead of the next-generation gaming console’s upcoming release. The bad news, of course, is that PS5 pre-orders were an absolute mess, so they’re sold out everywhere. Keep your eye on Amazon’s PS5 pre-order page and Amazon’s PS5 Digital Edition pre-order page, and check back on those pages constantly. We’ve already seen pre-order inventory come back in stock a few times now, and it could happen again at any time. You should probably even bookmark those pages so it’s easy to check back as often as possible.

Whether you already managed to secure yourself a PS5 or you’re planning to buy one around the holidays this year, you’re obviously going to need games. The amazing reveals, previews, and trailers from the PS5 event gave fans plenty to clamor for. But as the games roll out, you have to keep an eye on what else could be coming out and what dates the games you want are being released. The next hurdle is actually putting some requests in for pre-orders.

Thankfully, there’s a ton of launch-day inventory available on Amazon right now in that department. Here, you’ll find all of the PS5 games at launch that are currently available to pre-order on Amazon, so this way you can score them now and ensure you have them as soon as your new console arrives. Remember, Sony’s PlayStation 5 release date is set for November 12th, so make sure you have all these hot new games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Far Cry 6 as soon as they’re released!

Spider-Man: Miles Morales – November 12, 2020

You’ll be able to get either the Launch Edition or the Ultimate Launch Edition for $49.99 or $69.99 respectively. The Ultimate Launch Edition includes a remastered version of Marvel Spider-Man. Here is the information we have about the plot:

Miles Morales discovers explosive powers that set him apart from his mentor, Peter Parker. Master his unique, bio-electric venom blast attacks and covert camouflage power alongside spectacular web-slinging acrobatics, gadgets and skills.

A war for control of Marvel’s New York has broken out between a devious energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army. With his new home at the heart of the battle, Miles must learn the cost of becoming a hero and decide what he must sacrifice for the greater good.

Traverse the snowy streets of his new, vibrant and bustling neighborhood as Miles searches for a sense of belonging. When the lines blur between his personal and crime-fighting lives, he discovers who he can trust, and what it feels like to truly be home.

Demon’s Souls – November 12, 2020

This is a remaster of the classic PlayStation 3 game that was released in 2009. It was followed up by Dark Souls, Dark Souls II, and Dark Souls II in the Souls series. You’ll enjoy the difficulty level, which in the past for this series has widely impressive. Here is the information we have about the plot:

Discover where the journey began – Experience the original brutal challenge, completely remade from the ground up. All presented in stunning visual quality with enhanced performance, this is the world of Boletaria as you have never seen it before.

Become the Slayer of Demons – Venture to the northern kingdom of Boletaria – a once prosperous land of knights, now beset with unspeakable creatures and ravenous demons. Meet strange characters, unhinged and twisted by the world around them, and unravel the unsettling story of Demon’s Souls.

Master the arts of sorcery and war – Perfect and hone your skills in combat – know when to push forward and when to bide your time, as with each missed swing and careless mistake, you risk losing the very souls you’ve worked so hard to collect.

Destruction AllStars – November 12, 2020

This was announced on June 11, 2020 at the PlayStation 5 reveal event. You’ll be in the middle of vehicular combat event and boost up the powers of each vehicle with the heroes you choose to play with. Here is the information we have about the plot:

Engage in intense vehicle-based combat.

Choose from a vibrant roster of Destruction AllStars.

Power up unique hero vehicles fueled by special abilities.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – November 12, 2020

Continuing in the spinoffs of the LittleBigPlanet series, you’ll get to enjoy all of Sackboy’s adventures and antics. Sackboy and LittleBigPlanet have been a part of the PlayStation family since 2008 and this is different from previous entries. It will feature a range of perspectives and 3-D movement. Here is the information we have about the plot:

Face thrilling, unpredictable challenges as you explore distinctive hand-crafted lands through deeply immersive and expressive controls.

PERILOUS PLATFORMING EXPERIENCE – Explore here, there and everywhere as you utilize Sackboy’s cool, diverse move-set to face a huge variety of thrilling challenges, fierce enemies and startling surprises.

RE-STUFFED. RE-STITCHED. RE-ZIPPED – Sackboy returns to the big time stuffed with fresh moves and game-changing gadgets in an awe-inspiring and downright fun 3D adventure in this new, but familiar world.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – December 31, 2020

Another installment of the popular franchise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla brings you to an alternate history of the Viking invasion of Britain in 873 AD. This is the 22nd game in the Assassin’s Creed lexicon and it follows Eivor, a Viking raider who battles through the conflict with the Brotherhood of Assassins and the Templar Order. Here is the information we have about the plot:

Lead epic Viking raids against saxon troops and fortresses

Relive the visceral fighting style of the vikings as you dual-wield powerful weapons

Challenge yourself with the most varied collection of enemies ever in Assassin’s Creed

Shape the growth of your character and Your clan’s settlement with every choice you make

Explore a dark age open world, from the harsh shores of Norway to the beautiful kingdoms of England

Watch Dogs: Legion – December 31, 2020

The third installment of the Watch Dogs series is set in a fictional London and it’s an open world style of game. You can recruit different players and play as them. The narrative can be expanded as much as you want it to be. Here is the information we have about the plot:

Recruit and play as anyone from London. Everyone you see has a unique backstory, personality, and skill set for unique situations

Hack armed drones, Deploy spider-bots, and take down enemies using an augmented reality Cloak

Explore a massive urban open world featuring London’s many iconic landmarks and fun side activities

Team up with your friends for new missions in co-op mode, releasing as a free update post-launch

Upgrade to the Gold Edition or ultimate Edition for access to the Season Pass and more

Far Cry 6 – December 31, 2020

This installment of the Far Cry series is set in Yara, a fictional Caribbean island. It is ruled by Anton Castillo (portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito) who is a ruthless dictator who is raising his son to take over the country. You’ll be playing as Dani, a Guerrilla fighter, who is trying to topple the dictatorship. Here is the information we have about the plot:

Join the Revolution as you play as dani rojas, a local yaran, and become a Guerrilla Fighter to Liberate your nation

Fight against anton’s troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches, and esperanza, the capital city of yara

Employ makeshift weapons, vehicles, and animal companions to burn anton’s ruthless regime to the ground

