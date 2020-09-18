If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s awesome Echo Show 5 is by far the most popular smart display we cover here at BGR Deals. It’s easy to see why, of course. First and foremost, it’s by far the most affordable Echo Show device that Amazon sells. On top of that, this compact device takes up the least amount of space on your countertop or table, yet it provides all the same functionality that you get with the larger Echo Show models. That of course includes terrific integration with home security cameras from Amazon’s Blink brand, so you can say things like, “Alexa, show me the baby’s room” or “Alexa, show me the backyard” and your Echo Show 5 will comply.

Don’t have any Blink cameras? No problem, because we found a fantastic deal today that’ll kill two birds with one stone. That’s right, the Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera bundle is back! The Echo Show 5 costs $90 on its own and the Blink Mini home security camera rings up at $35. That’s $125 combined, of course, but this terrific bundle is on sale today for just $74.99. That’s a huge $50 discount!

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera, 1080 HD with Motion Detectio… $74.99

This will take your home security system to another level, as now you can control all of what you’re seeing outside from inside (or wherever you are with the Blink app.) You can sync them up, so you’ll be able to control Blink with Alexa. Playing your favorite music and seeing what’s on your camera with your voice is a pretty convenient feature. Plus, setting it up is extremely easy. You can control this all from your smartphone as well, thanks to the Blink and Alexa apps.

There’s no telling how much longer this deal will be available, but there’s a good chance that it’s going to disappear sometime over the weekend. Definitely get in on the action before it’s too late. Check out all of the information from the Amazon product page.

Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera bundle – $74.99

This bundle contains the Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini.

Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.

Watch movies, news, and TV shows. Listen to songs, radio stations, and audiobooks.

Voice control compatible devices or manage them using the display.

Blink Mini is a 1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night.

See people and pets in your home on your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view.

Sets up in minutes – just plug in the camera, connect it to wifi, and add it to your Blink app.

