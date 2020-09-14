If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve never heard of the Depstech WF010 Wireless Borescope Camera, today is definitely going to be something of an eye-opener for you. Not only is this little gadget one of our favorite smartphone accessories on the market, but it also happens to be one of the best-selling products we’ve covered in the history of BGR Deals.

Those of you unfamiliar with this little gadget are undoubtedly wondering what a borescope camera is. Well, it’s pretty simple: it’s a tiny camera at the end of a long semi-rigid tube that you can snake into just about anything to take a peek inside. Is something wrong with your air conditioner or car engine? Take a closer look with this great camera. I used mine just the other day and learned that chipmunks had nested under the siding on my house.

This model connects wirelessly to your phone so you can see everything right on your display. On top of that, you can capture still photos or even record videos if you want. Plus, it comes with some terrific attachments that add different functionality, like a little hook you can use to grab onto keys or jewelry that might’ve fallen into a tight space. It’s super versatile and tens of thousands of our readers have ordered this awesome accessory over the years. Head over to Amazon right now, and you’ll find it on sale for just $28.79.

If you want an upgraded version with a 5-megapixel camera and zoom functionality, the $50 Depstech WF028 Wireless Borescope Camera is down to just $39.99 when you clip the 20% coupon on the product page. This also works great with your smartphone or tablet to bring you the inside look of wherever you’re trying to see. This will be able to work continuously for 3-4 hours and the extreme clarity you’ll enjoy is unprecedented.

Endoscope with Wide Compatibility: This wireless WiFi endoscope can work with Android 5.0+ smartphone and iPhone with iOS 9+ system. Perfect for iPhone users who want to do inspection work.

WiFi Connection, Easy to Use: Download and install the compatible app on your device. No need extra adapter or cable, just connect with your smartphone via WiFi. Then start the App to begin your inspection.

HD Inspection Camera: 2.0MP borescope offers you a wonderful experience of capturing a clear close range HD video in AVI format and image in JPG format with adjustable resolutions 640×480, 1280 x 720, and 1600 x1200.

IP67 Waterproof, 8.4mm Diameter Probe: With 6 adjustable LED light and a thin waterproof probe, this endoscope is suitable for various types of environment, for example, low-light or dark area, damp or wet area, etc.

11.5FT Snake cable: Armed with bendable semi-rigid cable which can bend and hold its shape to access a wide variety of confined places, such as curved holes or pipes. 11.5ft long cable can extend to all corners of your house.

5.0 MP Camera, Clearer than Ever: This borescope is equipped with unprecedented 5.0 MP camera lens, and its image resolution will reach 2592×1944, clarifying the corner in the use.

CAMTELE 2.0, Larger Inspection Area: Enhanced CAMTELE 2.0, it will expand the focus range of the wireless endoscope, and the shots and the videos from the unit will have broader sharp views.

BLUART 2.0, Better Light Condition: Compared to BLUART 1.0, BLUART 2.0 will produce a better optical environment for inspection, and the pictures will enjoy higher clarity due to reducing overexposure.

Waterproof Design for Another World: Classical IP67 waterproof cable, the clearness will be not only in the dark or hard-to-reach places on the land, but in the water as well.

