Have you ever been talking to someone and you catch a whiff of their breath and immediately need to leave the conversation? Bad breath can hit you like a wave and make your nose crinkle and your facial expression change. The worst is when it gets stuck in your nostrils. Some people have chronic issues that cause their bad breath, but some people need help treating it. A way to help keep a mouth cleaner is by brushing and flossing daily. Gargling with mouthwash is sure to help too as is using a tongue scraper. It can help get rid of plaque on your tongue and remove it from your mouth, keeping your breath smelling better and your mouth healthier. It can easily become a part of your daily brushing habit and we’re excited to show you how many options you have. We’ve highlighted five of the best tongue scraper cleaners on the market, so you will hopefully never be that person causing noses to crinkle. Let’s take a look.

Don’t worry about gagging

If you have a sensitive gag reflex, it may be hard to reach the very back of your tongue when you’re scraping. But with the MasterMedi Tongue Scraper, that shouldn’t be a problem. This pack comes with two tongue cleaners and two free travel cases, so you can bring them with you when you spend an overnight somewhere. Each one is made from superior grade stainless steel that is non-toxic and able to be sterilized. These are thicker than many other tongue scrapers but they have an anti-gag arc with a wide cleaning surface. The carved handles ensure a bacteria-free surface. It is the optimal length and is great for removing plaque and helping to restore oral hygiene and taste sensation.

Key Features:

Comes with two tongue cleaners and two travel cases

Made with an anti-gag arc and a wide cleaning surface

Carved handles ensure a bacteria-free surface

Enjoy a wider head

Cover more area with the BASIC CONCEPTS Tongue Scraper 2 Pack. This is a proper way to eliminate bad breath and it is made from high quality stainless steel, which can replace up to 50 plastic tongue scrapers. This is rust-proof and features a curved line to fit your tongue. The opening is 1.5″ wide, which offers you more room to work with. It’s extremely easy to clean and sanitize after each use. Your immune system will be boosted and your taste buds will be enhanced.

Key Features:

Made from high quality stainless steel

Rust-proof and features a curved line

1.5″ wide opening

Get the germs out and keep the money in

You don’t need to spend a whole lot on additional dental care when you pick up the Cbiumpro Tongue Scraper 2 Pack. These are 140mm long and they are 25mm narrow to reach the back of your tongue without causing you to gag. The dual carved handles are easy to hold and operate. You just need to scrape from back to front with little effort to refresh your mouth. This is much better than a plastic scraper.

Key Features:

140mm long with a 25mm narrow opening

Dual carved handles

Won’t cause you to gag

Brush your tongue

Scraping with steel may not be your jam, so using the Orabrush Tongue Scraper Four Pack might be the way to go. You’ll get a multicolored pack of four scrapers that have a dual-action head. These feature ultra-soft, micro-pointed bristles that loosen bacteria that causes bad breath. The built-in tongue scraper will remove bacteria from the surface of your tongue. You’ll be able to reach deep into crevices of your mouth. The bristles are designed after a surgeon’s scrub brush. This will remove residue from your mouth.

Key Features:

Multicolored pack of four

Built-in tongue scraper to remove bacteria

Designed after a surgeon’s scrub brush

Get many for your household

Don’t share a tongue scraper with someone else. Get everyone their own when you scoop up the THINKPRICE Tongue Scraper Cleaner 6 Pack. These will help your family maintain healthy tongues and they are made from 100% BPA-free, durable material. They are multicolored, so you’ll be able to tell each of them apart. The ergonomic design is safe to use and they won’t carry a smell after you use them. You can remove gunk from your mouth.

Key Features:

Made from BPA-free and durable material

Ergonomic design

Removes gunk

