If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro earbuds are on sale at the lowest price in months, and Sony’s $230 WF1000XM3 earphones are only $100 if you buy them renewed.

There’s another deal you should definitely check out before you buy either of those, however.

Amazon’s $130 Echo Buds offer great sound quality, noise cancellation, and Alexa, and they’re on sale today for only $89.99.

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find that all three versions of Apple’s AirPods earphones are on sale with $30 discounts. That drops the AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case to $169, which is a solid price, but the other two versions are down to Amazon’s lowest prices of 2020. AirPods 2 are just $129.99, while Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro earphones with active noise cancelling tech are only $219.95 instead of $250. On top of all that, Sony’s industry-leading $230 WF1000XM3 earbuds with the best noise cancelling tech money can buy are on sale for just $99.99 if you get a renewed pair. That’s crazy!

Those are all terrific deals indeed, but there’s one most sale on true wireless earbuds that you’ll definitely want to check out before you commit to any of those. It offers high-quality sound and a price that’s even lower than any of the deals mentioned above. On top of that, it’s the only deal that’ll put hands-free access to Amazon’s beloved Alexa voice assistant right in your ear. That’s right, Amazon’s Echo Buds just dropped to the lowest price ever!

Amazon’s first and only true wireless earbuds have four things you should know about. First, they have terrific sound quality and a very comfortable fit. Second, they have very solid battery life at 25 hours total between the buds and the charging case. Third, they have active noise cancellation just like Apple’s $250 AirPods Pro and Sony’s $230 WF1000XM3 earbuds. And fourth, they give you hands-free access to Alexa no matter where you are!

As we mentioned above, similar earphones from Apple and Sony cost between $230-$250, and people are happy to pay that much for high-quality ANC earbuds. Amazon’s Echo Buds are much more affordable though, with a retail price of $130. Snag a pair right now, however, and you’ll only pay $89.99! That’s an all-time low and it won’t be around for very long, so grab a pair while you can.

Echo Buds – Wireless earbuds with immersive sound, active noise reduction, and Alexa $89.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the key details from Amazon’s Echo Buds product page:

Immersive sound – Premium speaker drivers deliver crisp, dynamic audio. Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology and sealed in-ear design limits background noise.

Hands-free with Alexa – Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play Audible audiobooks, make calls, or get directions—just ask.

Access other assistants – Supports access to Siri or Google Assistant from a supported device—just press and hold your earbud.

Long-lasting battery – Get up to 5 hrs music playback per charge, up to 2 hrs with a 15-min quick charge, and up to 20 hrs with the charging case.

Customizable fit for better sound – 3 sizes of ear tips help form a comfortable in-ear seal for immersive listening.

Exercise ready – Sweat-resistant with a secure fit that’s made to move with you.

Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills – Request a rideshare, get a guided workout, or order dinner, all hands-free.

Designed to protect your privacy – Built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including the ability to mute the mics with the Alexa app.

Echo Buds – Wireless earbuds with immersive sound, active noise reduction, and Alexa $89.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.