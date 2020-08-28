If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Getting rid of the bits of food and scraps that come with making, eating, and finishing a meal can be a smelly affair. Having your garbage can filled with everything that you are discarding is an easy way to contain all of that, but it is no doubt going to fill your kitchen with some odors. Having to take the trash out is a chore nobody enjoys. If you’re lucky enough to own a garbage disposal as a part of your sink, you likely use it everyday, multiple times a day. This can grind up smaller bits of junk and waste, so you don’t have to put it in your kitchen garbage. This keeps your kitchen smelling better. But, just like any machine in your home, the disposal can use some maintenance once in a while. Consider picking up some garbage disposal cleaner. By using cleaner, you will keep the lines clear and there won’t be any backup or smells coming from the disposal. We’ve done our homework and found five of the best options out there to keep your disposal clean.

Clean and deodorize

You’ll love how well the Glisten Disposer Care Cleaner does its job. This comes in a biodegradable packet and is imported. This is a foaming cleaner that is powered by a bleach alternative. It will reach deep in and clean the disposer and also drain the pipes. It will clean and scrub away tough grunge and odor causing buildup from the side walls, blades, under the splash guard, and other hidden areas. With a lemon scent, this freshens and leaves the disposal, sink, and area smelling clean and fresh. It is convenient and easy to use. You can choose between a pack of four, eight, 12, and 24 tablets.

Key Features:

Foaming cleaner powered by a bleach alternative

Cleans and scrubs away tough grunge

Lemon scent

Glisten Disposer Care Cleaner with Foaming Bleach Alternative. Clean and Deodorize Your Garbage… $5.89 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep all of your appliances clean

The appliances that keep your items clean and fresh also need some cleaning and freshening. With the Affresh Clean Home Bundle, This pack comes with tablets for washing machines, garbage disposals, and dishwashers. It cleans and freshens while washing the interior. The disposal cleaner is formulated to clean and remove odor causing residues from your disposal with a foaming action. It is designed to penetrate, dissolve, and remove odors. Odor-causing residue will be gone as well. You’ll get rid of lime and mineral buildup that can occur inside your dishwasher. Your dishwasher will be killed better than bleach would.

Key Features:

Comes with tablets for washing machines, garbage disposals, and dishwashers

Formulated to clean and remove odor causing residues

Get rid of lime and mineral buildup

Affresh Clean Home Bundle $20.97 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Take care of your problem for the foreseeable future

The Arm & Hammer 48-Count Sink Garbage Disposal Cleaner will eliminate the odors. This works to deodorize your sink that leaving behind a citrus scent. It has baking soda in it, which is used to remove excess odors left behind by food particles. It takes three steps to get the best out of your cleaner. You should run the disposal and water for one minute prior to using it, so you can clear out any particles. You can turn on the disposal and reduce water to a slow stream to continue the flow of water down the drain. Then, drop in any of the 48 capsules and turn on the disposal for 15 seconds to burst up the clean. This is a big pack to keep your disposal clean for a while.

Key Features:

Baking soda in the makeup

48 capsules

Removes excess odors

Arm & Hammer 48-Count Sink Garbage Disposal Cleaner, Freshener & Deodorizer Capsules Citrus Sce… $12.74 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get solid use out of the pack

Having enzymes that will break down food waste, Rejuvenate Garbage Disposal and Drain Pipe Cleaner is easy to use. This comes in a pack of six and it instantly cleans, maintains and deodorizes kitchen garbage disposals. You can choose between lemon or lavender scents. It features powerful foaming action scrubs away built-up food, grease and odors. This reduces frequency of septic tank pumping. You can use this weekly to keep things clean. It is an easy cleaner to keep it up with.

Key Features:

Comes in a pack of six

Can be used weekly

Choose between lemon and lavender

Rejuvenate Garbage Disposal and Drain Pipe Cleaner Powerful Foaming Action and Removes Garbage… $6.97 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pick the scent you prefer

The Grab Green Naturally-Derived Mineral-Based Garbage Disposal Cleaner and Freshener comes with 12 pods in four bags. There are three scents you can choose from: tangerine with lemongrass, red pear with magnolia, and thyme with fig leaf. The pouches are easy to close, as the Velcro closure won’t give you any frustrating zipping problems. It will tackle odors, loosen grime, and prevent clogging. This is a natural and biodegradable product.

Key Features:

Three scents you can choose from

Pouches are easy to close

Tackles odors and loosens grime

Grab Green Naturally-Derived, Tangerine with Lemongrass, 12 Pods (4-Pack), Mineral-Based Garbag… $15.32 ($0.32 / Count) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now