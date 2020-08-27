If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Acting like a sleuth is something that many people grow up wanting to do. Seeing spy movies and emulating James Bond is the type of game or scenario many kids entertain and play. You may even remember the cartoon series Doug, where Doug’s neighbor, Mr. Dink, was always buying new expensive spy equipment for various tasks. Being a spy or trying to gather some secret intel seems like a glamorous job on TV or in the movies. If you want to act like that in real life, a GPS tracker is a way to do that. You can keep an eye on items, like a car, or people. This is ideal for those with elderly parents or grandparents who may have a tendency to wander. This will help you keep them safe. Or you can use them to spy on people too. We’ve found some of the best GPS trackers on the market and have highlighted them below. Turn your private eye and thinking caps on when you use these.

A top choice

You won’t be sorry when you rely on the LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker. This is a compact GPS tracker system that includes a SIM card and fits into your pocket. You can place this in luggage, attach it to a car, or hide it discreetly. This works with Google Maps in real time or it also works with other web-based software to provide you with reliable tracking. You’ll be able to receive text and email alerts and the LED lights can be disabled via the app, so the device won’t give itself away. This is waterproof with a built-in magnet, so you don’t need anymore hardware other than it. It measures 2.25″ x 2.25″ x 0.80″ and is compatible in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. A subscription is required.

Key Features:

Measures 2.25″ x 2.25″ x 0.80″

LED lights can be disabled via the app

Waterproof with a built-in magnet

LandAirSea 54 - Made in the USA, 4G LTE Waterproof Real-Time GPS Tracker with Built-In Magnet M… $29.95

Easy to carry

Slipping the Tracki 2020 Model Mini Real Time GPS Tracker somewhere discreetly is a breeze. This comes with a SIM card that works domestically and internationally. There is a fee to activate it and use the plan. You’ll be able to track all kinds of vehicles, including trucks, scooters, cars, SUVs, motorcycles, wheelchairs and more. Plus, you can easily slip it into luggage, a backpack, a shipment and a box. This is 30% of the size of former models and it is extremely lightweight. It comes with a magnet, belt clip, key chain, and lanyard. The battery lasts about 30 days per charge. You’ll get tracking alerts and smart notifications directly to your devices.

Key Features:

30% of the size of former models

Comes with a magnet, belt clip, key chain, and lanyard

Battery lasts up to 30 days per charge

Save yourself some money

With the Trak-4 GPS Tracker, you’ll find what you’re looking for and keep your wallet thicker in the process. This works for tracking assets, equipment, or vehicles and it can start tracking minutes after you receive it. You’ll get email and text alerts without much hassle. You can prepay it for $6.99 a month annually or pay for it monthly at $12.99. You can set up hourly pings every minute or every 10 minutes to keep you informed. It can send you alerts to your computer, phone, or tablet and it lasts up to 18 months per charge.

Key Features:

Lasts up to 18 months per charge

Can set up hourly pings

Works for tracking assets, equipment, or vehicles

Trak-4 GPS Tracker for Tracking Assets, Equipment, and Vehicles $48.80

Don’t drop the trail

Providing you with constant updates, bouncie could be right for you. This has an $8 service fee that is billed monthly. You won’t incur any activation fees and you can cancel anytime. You’ll get real-time driving data and there is an auto refresh that works every 15 seconds. You’ll get accident notifications and that will help roadside assistance.

Key Features:

Won’t incur any activation fees

$8 service fee monthly

Auto refreshes every 15 seconds

bouncie - GPS Location - Accident Notification - Route History - Speed Monitoring - GeoFence -… $67.00

Preset the zones

If you’re trying to track something or someone in a specific area, you should consider the Spytec GL300 GPS Tracker. The GPS system uses 4G satellite technology to give an accurate location. You can receive notifications and data on your smartphone, tablet, or computer. Discreet and versatile, this mini tracker is only an inch thick. You can receive alerts if the tracker enters or exits a pre-determined zone that you set. It costs $24.95 a month.

Key Features:

Alerts for entering and exiting pre-determined zones

Uses 4G satellite technology

Only an inch thick

Spytec GL300 GPS Tracker for Vehicle, Car, Truck, RV, Equipment, Mini Hidden Tracking Device fo… $39.95

