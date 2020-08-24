If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Most people are looking to get fit or at least get fitter than they already are. Some people, who we may deem “the lucky ones”, don’t have to do too much to stay in shape. Many of us have to work exceedingly hard to lose some pounds and to sculpt and tone our bodies the way we want them to look. But time restrictions often are people’s reasons for working out. Not being able to squeeze in a work out during a hectic day is an excuse many people can find palatable. But if you want to make some gains, you have to put in the work. One way to do so is to pick up a push-up bar set for your home. This allows you to sculpt your arms and back in just a few minutes each day. You can use them for multiple exercises and they will take up a lot less room in your home than a full weight bench. We’ve done our homework and found five of the best push-up bars to get you on a regiment sooner. Here are our picks.

Rotate to earn more definition

You’ll be able to engage more muscles when you have the Perfect Fitness Perfect Pushup Elite. This set is designed to rotate slightly as you’re doing a push-up, increasing your strength and definition in your arms, shoulders, chest, back, and abs. The grips are ergonomic to help distribute weight evenly, therefore reducing pressure to your joints and strain on your wrists and elbows. These are built to last, as they are made with smooth rotation and steel ball bearing system. The treads on the bottom of the handles securely grip to all floor surfaces. This can hold up to 400 pounds and the dimensions are 10″ x 8.25″ x 6.2″ and they only weigh four pounds.

Ergonomic grips to help distribute weight

Increases strength and definition in your arms, shoulders, chest, back, and abs

Can hold up to 400 pounds

Perfect Fitness Perfect Pushup Elite Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.

Bring these with you

Be able to carry the Redipo Push Up Bars Strength Training to wherever you’re going to work out. These are ideal for upper body muscle training, especially for chest, triceps, abs, and back muscles. Your range of motion is increased and you’ll be targeting more muscles more effectively. Each one has a removable base that makes them extremely portable. They are made from high quality polypropylene, which is sturdy and strong enough to support any weight. These can hold up to 330 pounds and the ergonomic design protects your wrists. The rubber feet keep the push-up bars steady while you’re working out.

Increases range of motion

Made from high quality polypropylene

Extremely portable

Push Up Bars Strength Training - Workout Stands with Ergonomic Push-up Bracket Board with Non-S… $17.99 Available from Amazon

Choose your size

The JFIT Pro Push Up Bar Stand comes in two sizes for people to better fit your style. You can pick between a 9″ and 11″ option, so you can elevate yourself off the ground. This will help you improve your posture and the padded handles provide a secure grip for safe push-ups. They are made from durable metal and will withstand all of your heavy-duty training routines. These have non-skid feet for superior safety and the assembly is extremely minimal. You can store these easily and there won’t be any more wrist pain as you’re doing a push-up.

Choose between 9″ and 11″ options

Made from durable metal

Non-skid feet

j/fit Tall 9″ Pro Push Up Bar Stand | Durable Metal Fitness Equipment and Padded Handles For… $31.26 Available from Amazon

Color code your workouts

With the Power Press Original Push Up, there are 30 possible positions you can set your workout to. This is a wide push-up board system that lets you mix and match multi-color positions for more push-up angles. You’ll be able to achieve the best results and maximize your upper body definition. Switch from wide to narrow positions and develop your chest, shoulders, triceps, biceps, and back. The color coordinated system matches up your different muscle groups. It measures 36″ x 16.5″ x 2″ and it can hold a capacity of 300 pounds.

Develop your chest, shoulders, triceps, biceps, and back

Color coded system matches up muscle groups

30 possible positions

Power Press Original Push Up ~ Color-Coded Wide Push Up Board System (30+ Combo Positions) $69.95 Available from Amazon

Get a good workout in for less

The CAP Barbell Pair of Push Up Bars offer one pair of high-quality, chrome plated push up holders. They have slip-resistant foam covered handles for comfort. These are great for those on a budget and they have hard rubber foot pads for stability. You’ll be able to focus on your chest, shoulders, and back muscles. These are designed to help you with your push-up positioning.

Slip-resistant foam handles

Hard rubber foot pads for stability

Chrome plated

CAP Barbell Push Up Bars (Pair), Chrome $16.55 Available from Amazon

