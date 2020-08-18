An “iPhone 12 Flip” video created earlier this year went viral, but the phone depicted in the video would be impossible to actually build because it defied physics.

Now, however, a new iPhone 12 Flip concept video is making the rounds and it shows a foldable iPhone that Apple could actually create.

We know that Apple is working behind closed doors on foldable versions of the iPhone, but it’s unclear when or even if an iPhone with a foldable form factor might be released.

Do you remember that crazy “iPhone 12 Flip” video that went viral earlier this year after someone created a foldable iPhone 12 concept and shared the video on Instagram? If not, allow us to refresh your memory because it was mind-blowing. Sadly, it was also much too far-fetched to become a reality anytime soon — razor-thin, all-screen flip phones with a motorized open and close mechanism might exist a couple of decades from now, but we’re certainly not going to see anything like that foldable iPhone concept in people’s hands anytime soon.

That said, we do know for a fact that Apple is working behind closed doors on iPhones with foldable displays. There are many, many patent applications that have been made public to prove it. The company isn’t expected to actually release a foldable iPhone anytime soon though, so there absolutely won’t ever be an “iPhone 12 Flip.” That said, a new concept created by an amateur graphic design shows off an iPhone 12 Flip design that actually looks like something Apple could pull off right now if it wanted to.

Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup that’s set to be released about a month late in October will feature the first big redesign since Apple overhauled its iPhone 6/6s/7/8 design with the iPhone X in 2017. Based on everything we’ve heard from TF International Securities analyst Mind-Chi Kuo, the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models will feature a design that combines the iPhone X/Xs/11 with the iPhone 5, with flat metal edges sandwiched between glass front and rear panels. Kuo is the most accurate Apple insider in the world, so the odds are pretty good that his reporting is in line with what we’ll see this fall from Apple.

An amateur graphic designer who goes by the name “iOS BETA News” used what we know about the iPhone 12 to create an “iPhone 12 Flip” concept that uses the same design elements. It’s a foldable iPhone with an all-screen design on the inside and a smaller outer display that would be home to Apple’s new iOS 14 widgets to provide access to info without the need to flip open the phone. The large rear camera matches what we expect to see on the iPhone 12 Pro, with a triple-lens array that’s accompanied by the LIDAR sensor from Apple’s iPad Pro models.

The designer uploaded the video to a YouTube channel called ConceptsiPhone, and we have received emails from many readers who wanted to bring it to our attention. It’s a very cool concept that looks like something Apple could actually release right now if the company wanted to. Sadly, we know that there won’t be any foldable iPhone models coming out in 2020.