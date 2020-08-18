If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon has several great deals available right now on Instant Pots, making it a great time to upgrade your older model or pick up your first Instant Pot to see what all the fuss is about.

Instant Pots are among the most popular and most versatile kitchen gadgets on the market, and many people swear by them.

Here, we’ll show you the five best Instant Pot deals currently available on Amazon, including the all-time best-selling Instant Pot Duo for $79 and the $140 Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid accessory for $79.95.

If you currently own an Instant Pot, you already know that it’s the best and most versatile tool you can have in your kitchen. If you don’t already have one, it’s high time you find out for yourself what all the fuss is about.

Instant Pots are the best multi-use cookers on the market. In terms of build quality, reliability, versatility, and variety, it really doesn’t get any better. There are literally hundreds of thousands of different recipes available for Instant Pots, which means you’ll never reach a point where you run out of delicious new options to try. Of course, if you’re like most Instant Pot users, you’ll probably find a handful of favorite recipes that you go back to all the time.

Whether you’ve never experienced an Instant Pot for yourself or you have an old model that’s overdue for an upgrade, today is a great day to score yourself a new multi-cooker. Why? Because Amazon is running a bunch of different deals on the brand’s most popular models. Prices start at just $59 for the Instant Pot Lux, or you can upgrade to the all-time best-selling Instant Pot Duo60 for another $20. If you’re a tech lover, you should check out the iPhone and Android-connected Instant Pot Smart WiFi cooker, which is down to $129.99 right now. And if you already have a 6-quart Instant Pot that you love, give it a massive upgrade with the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid that adds so much more than just air frying to your cooker. It retailed for $140 at launch, but now it’s down to a new low price of just $79.95!

Check out our five favorite Instant Pot deals down below.

Instant Pot Duo60 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Best selling model: America’s most loved multi cooker, built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve desired results every time

Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Duo multi-cooker combines 7 appliances in one: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer – and cooks up to 70% faster

Consistently delicious: 14 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on autopilot – with tasty results

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer,… $79.00 Available from Amazon

Instant Pot Lux 6-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Instant pot Lux 6 appliances in 1 enhanced version includes a cake and egg program in addition to the pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute, steamer, and warmer

Features 12 smart built-in programs: Soup/broth, meat/stew, cake, egg, saute, rice, multigrain, porridge, pressure cook, keep warm, steam and slow cook, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button

Built with the latest 3rd generation microprocessor technology, up to 240 minutes pressure-cooking up to 24 hours delay start, automatic keep-warm up to 10 hours, 3 temperatures in saute & slow cook

Instant Pot Lux 6-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, and… $59.00 Available from Amazon

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Smart Wifi combines 8 kitchen appliances in one: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, Saute pan, steamer, and warmer

Consistently delicious: 13 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on autopilot – with tasty results

Connected for ease of use: Compatible with Alexa and wifi – control your Instant Pot Smart Wifi in the palm of your hand with the Instant Pot app or through voice with Alexa. Includes access to 1,000+ pre-programmed recipes and verify cooking progress, share cooker access with family, and receive alerts on your mobile device

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, S… $129.99 Available from Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Most popular size: serves up to 6 people and perfect for everyday meals.

Replaces up to 7 Appliances: combines 7 kitchen Appliances in 1 to save you space, including: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, and warmer.

Consistently great results: monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time. When opening the lid, the inner pot may adhere to the lid. This is caused by a vacuum due to cooling. To release the vacuum, move the steam release handle to the Venting position

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogu… $79.99 Available from Amazon

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid

Turn your instant pot into an air fryer: With one quick switch, unlock a whole new set of cooking techniques that allow you to crisp food right in your IP with the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid

One-touch preset cooking programs: Stop guessing with one-touch smart programs; Even crisp technology ensures tender, juicy meals with a crispy crunch and a golden finish

Easy to use: The detachable air fryer lid for Instant Pot is easy to handle and store, and features simple controls to get you cooking fast

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid 6 in 1, Turn your Instant Pot into an Air Fryer, 6 Qt, 1500W $79.95 Available from Amazon

