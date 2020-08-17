Apple has started selling an exclusive CBS All Access and Showtime bundle this week for $9.99/month to all Apple TV+ subscribers in the US.

The CBS All Access Commercial Free plan usually costs $9.99/month and a subscription to Showtime costs $10.99/month, which means you’ll save at least $11/month.

Apple is still giving customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch one year of Apple TV+ for free.

Apple TV+ might not have the same huge library as Netflix, Hulu, or HBO Max, but starting on Monday, the streaming service does offer one perk that none of its competitors can match.

From now on, all US Apple TV+ subscribers have the ability to sign up for a bundle that includes CBS All Access and Showtime for $9.99/month. If you subscribe to the bundle through Apple TV channels, you can watch content from all three services online or offline on the Apple TV app and share the subscriptions to each service with up to six family members via Family Sharing using their own personal Apple ID and password.

“Apple TV+ gives you access to award-winning Apple Originals, with more high quality series and movies being added each month,” said Apple SVP of Internet Software and Services Eddy Cue. “This bundle is a big bonus for Apple TV+ subscribers, giving them the best of CBS and Showtime on the Apple TV app at a great value.”

The bundle includes the CBS All Access Commercial Free plan, which retails for $9.99/month, and Showtime, which typically costs $10.99/month. Without the bundle, all three subscriptions would cost $26/month, which means you will be saving $11 every month, or $16 if you got Apple TV+ free for a year with a new device.

Ahead of its planned rebranding in 2021, CBS All Access added thousands of TV episodes to its library this summer from channels such as BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and MTV. As of late last month, CBS All Access now has every episode of SpongeBob SquarePants, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Reno 911!, Chappelle’s Show, Single Ladies, Laguna Beach, and more. In all, the service has over 20,000 TV show episodes and movies, and ViacomCBS says that it plans to bump that number over 30,000 by the time the rebranding takes place next year.

Showtime has had a string of original hits in recent years as well, all of which are included with the subscription, such as Billions, Ray Donovan, Homeland, Black Monday, The Chi, Shameless, and Kidding.

The Apple TV app is currently available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Later this summer, Apple will bring the app to Sony and VIZIO smart TVs. Apple is still giving customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch one year of Apple TV+ for free.