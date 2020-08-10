If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

For the early risers of the world, those first couple of hours you’re awake can be some of the most productive of your day. Maybe you like to squeeze in your workout then or maybe you like to do some crafting or writing. There are plenty of people who just enjoy reading in silence during those wee hours of the morning. Enjoying a cup of coffee or tea as the sun is coming up is a serene way to begin what could be a hectic day. Finding that momentary bliss is key and there are many people who find it early. Anyone who is getting up early needs a place to spend that time and what better place than a breakfast table in your nook. A breakfast nook is an area that is more popular in homes these days. You’re likely going to have a smaller table there and a few seats to have that area accessible and usable, so we’ve highlighted five of the best options for a table and chairs for that small area. Start your day the right way at your breakfast nook table.

Outfit your nook with benches

An excellent size for the area, the HOMURY 3 Piece Dining Table Set Breakfast Nook Dining Table with Benches is sure to please. It is solid and durable, with a heavy-duty steel frame with a tabletop solid MDF in rich grain finish. This three-piece dining table set is ideal, as the benches fit right up under the table to save space. You can push them all the way in when you aren’t using them to create even more room. There are four color options you can choose from: white, espresso, brown, and industrial brown. The table is 43.3″ x 27.6″ x 29.5″ and the benches are 39.4″ x 10.6″ x 17.7″. This is easy and quick to assemble.

Key Features:

Benches can be pushed underneath the table

Four different color options

Heavy-duty steel frame

HOMURY 3 Piece Dining Table Set Breakfast Nook Dining Table with Two Benches

If you have room for it…

…Then you should consider the Crown Mark Tyler 4-Piece Counter Height Table Set. This comes with an oak furniture finish and the rectangle shape is easy to eat around. You’ll get a table, two stools, and a bench for sitting purposes. The dimensions of the table are 44″ x 24″ x 36″, while the bench is 33″ x 13.25″ x 24″ and the stools are 18.5″ x 15″ x 24″. This is a great looking table and it has straight block legs with base connectors and angled seat legs for style.

Key Features:

Set with four pieces

Two stools and a bench accompany the table

Straight blocks legs with base connectors

Crown Mark Tyler 4-Piece Counter Height Table Set

Add in some storage

Nooks can also be great places to watch the sunset, so keep some wine on hand with the Giantex 3 Piece Dining Set. The table and chair set has spacious tabletop and a shelf under it for storage. You can place some wine bottles, magazines, cheese platters, or anything else you may want to put there. The frames are stable and made from metal, so they will last a long time. It takes almost no time to put this together and it comes with two high-backed chairs for additional body support. You can choose between five different colors.

Key Features:

Shelf under the tabletop

Frames are stable and made from metal

Comes with two high-backed chairs

Giantex 3 Piece Dining Set Compact 2 Chairs and Table Set with Metal Frame and Shelf Storage

Enjoy the cushion

For a comfortable place to sit, check out the FDW Dining Table Set Kitchen Table and Chair Dining Table. This is made out of eco-friendly MDF and heavy steel. The top is made from MDF with a marble veneer that looks excellent. There are two bar stools that this comes with that have a padded cushion, making it easier for you to sit for a long time. They are both upholstered with faux leather and they are ideal for a smaller space. The table measures 35.4″ x 23.6″ x 20.7″.

Key Features:

Comfortable cushioned bar stools

Upholstered with faux leather

Table made from eco-friendly MDF, heavy steel, and a marble veneer top

FDW Dining Table Set Kitchen Table and Chairs Dining Table for 4 Dining Room Table Set

Take in a higher seat

If you need the extra height and a durable table, opt for the Linon 3-Piece Table Faux Marble Tavern Set. The table can hold up to 200 pounds and each of the two stools that comes with it can handle 275 pounds. Made from hardwood construction with padded steel stools, this is a set for you. The table is 36″ in height and the stools are 25″ high for taller users. You can get this in brown, black, or white.

Key Features:

Table holds up to 200 pounds and stools up to 275 pounds

Table is 36″ in height and stools are 25″ high

Comes in brown, black, or white

Linon Brown 3-Piece Table Faux Marble Tavern Set

