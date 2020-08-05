If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Think about the last time you were at a bar. Did you notice how the table tops and bar probably had a little bit of shine to them? They are easy to wipe down and they hold that specific look, no matter what’s spilled on there. If you have a table or a countertop that you want to have that kind of resistance on top of the wood, you need to apply a layer of epoxy to it. This will fill in cracks and give your surface a nice sheen. Leaving a glossy finish that looks great is something that you’re definitely going to want if this is what you’re going for. We’ve done our homework and found some of the best epoxy resin solutions on the market to help you achieve that for your home. Take a look at what we found and get ready to enjoy that kind of table or counter in your house.

Be able to finish an entire table

With the size of the kit, you’ll be able to use the Incredible Solutions Table Top & Bar Top Epoxy Resin for your table. This is a one-gallon kit, so you’ll receive a bottle of the base resin and a bottle of the curing agent. This cures ultra clear and makes it perfect for table tops, bar tops, and countertops. This epoxy resists yellowing that may be caused by exposure to ultraviolet light. It won’t matter when you use this on corners, bar rails or edges, as it is self leveling on application. It produces a high gloss finish that is durable, blemish-, water-, and impact-resistant. This is low odor and is a quick curing, one to one mix.

Key Features:

One-gallon kit

Resists yellowing when exposed to UV light

Produces a high gloss finish

Table Top & Bar Top Epoxy Resin, Ultra Clear UV Resistant Finish, 1-Gallon Kit, Self Leveling,… $63.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Be completely covered with a kit

Perfect for any application, you’ll love the look after using the Dr. Crafty Clear Epoxy Resin. It’s ideal for wood finishes, clear coating plus many more applications. It is strong, transparent, and fully UV resistant to ensure long lasting results. This two part kit is 64 ounces and includes bonus items of measuring cups with spouts, large sticks for mixing and spreaders to give you an even look. This is easy to use and remains clear all the time. The mixing ratio should be one to one.

Key Features:

Ideal for wood finishes and clear coating

Two part kit is 64 ounces

Includes measuring cups, sticks and spreaders

Clear Epoxy Resin Art Resin Epoxy Clear 2 Part Epoxy Casting Resin Kit 64 Ounce Countertop Epox… $59.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Create resin art with this

You can do so much more than a glossy finish when you use the Crystal Clear Epoxy Resin One Gallon Kit. This is a professional grade kit that is trusted by many types of woodworkers and hobbyists. This includes a spreader and a brush along with the half gallons of resin and hardener. It is ultra-clear, self-leveling, and finishes with a beautifully glossy coat. You can also use this for resin art on your table or countertop. There are instruction on how to apply it and putting it on is very simple.

Key Features:

Finishes with a beautifully glossy coat

Can be used for resin art on tables and countertops

Includes a spreader and a brush

Crystal Clear Epoxy Resin One Gallon Kit | MAS Table Top Pro Epoxy Resin & Hardener | Two Part… $67.99 ($0.50 / oz) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

You won’t have trouble pouring this

The TotalBoat Epoxy Resin Crystal Clear is easy to use. This is a two part pourable epoxy that has a one to one ratio. It is easy to tint with mica powder, alcohol ink, and liquid pigments. The self-leveling resin system is easy to pour. This resists scratches, stains, and yellowing and it cures smooth as glass at room temperature. Once it is cured, it is 100% waterproof. This will work on wood, metal, stone, ceramic, and concrete tables, bar tops, and countertops and it can be used for resin art and decoupage. This is a BPA-free formula that contains no VOCs.

Key Features:

Resists scratches, stains, and yellowing

Self-leveling system is easy to pour

100% waterproof

TotalBoat Epoxy Resin Crystal Clear - 1 Gallon Epoxy Resin & Hardener Kit for Bar Tops, Table T… $64.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Use it for multiple surface applications

By picking up the Gorilla 2 Part Epoxy, you’ll have your area finished in no time. This is strong and permanent for gap filling as the double syringe setup holds both resin and hardener. It sets within five minutes, so you’ll be able to make tough repairs that require a durable bond and solvent resistance. It dries clear and it comes with a cap, so you can use it more than once.

Key Features:

Small bottle for filling gaps

Double syringe setup

Dries clear and comes with a cap

Gorilla 2 Part Epoxy, 5 Minute Set, .85 ounce Syringe, Clear, (Pack of 1) $4.97 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now