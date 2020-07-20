- HBO Max had hundreds of movies available at launch in May, but the biggest surprise of all was that all eight Harry Potter movies were streaming on day one.
- Unfortunately, the celebration was short-lived, as HBO has announced that all eight movies will be leaving the service on August 25th.
- You can check all of the HBO Max arrivals and departures for August 2020 below.
Many streaming services focus on building up vast libraries of original content and collecting as many buzzworthy TV shows as possible to keep subscribers coming back month after month. HBO Max, on the other hand, had every HBO original movie and series available to subscribers at launch, but the rather pricey subscription service had something else that no other service could match: An unbeatable selection of classic films.
When HBO Max went live on May 27th, the amount of content available was almost overwhelming. Not only were there hundreds of movies available right away and lined up to hit the service in June, but many of them were genuine blockbusters, from the DC Extended Universe to the Studio Ghibli archive to the Hobbit trilogy. The biggest surprise of all was the addition of all eight Harry Potter movies, but just as quickly as they arrived, they’re already on the way out, as HBO announced on Monday that the entire Harry Potter series will be removed on August 25th.
Just as The Office and Friends have frequently been the most-watched shows on Netflix, even as new originals debut every week, the Harry Potter franchise was a huge get for WarnerMedia’s streaming service. Having all 8 Harry Potter movies at their fingertips might’ve tipped the scales for some people who were on the fence about signing up for HBO Max, but they’ll have to look elsewhere starting late next month. At the time of writing, it’s unclear who will claim the streaming rights to the films after August 25th, or if anyone will, so keep an eye out.
If you want to know what else is coming and going on HBO Max in August, here’s the complete list:
Streaming August 1st
- 10,000 BC, 2008
- All the President’s Men, 1976
- Altered States, 1980
- Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1
- Bad Influence, 1990 (HBO)
- Barefoot in the Park, 1967
- Barkleys of Broadway, 1949
- Batman (1989), 1989
- Batman & Robin, 1997
- Batman Begins, 2005
- Batman Forever, 1995
- Batman Returns, 1992
- The Bear, 1989 (HBO)
- Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)
- Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)
- Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)
- Biloxi Blues, 1988 (HBO)
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
- Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)
- The Candidate 1972
- Carefree, 1938
- The Change-Up (Unrated Version), 2011 (HBO)
- Chariots of Fire, 1981
- Contact, 1997
- The Dark Knight 2008
- The Dishwasher, 2020 (HBO)
- Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
- Elf, 2003
- The First Grader, 2011 (HBO)
- The First Wives Club 1996
- Flipper, 1996 (HBO)
- Flying Down to Rio, 1933
- Flying Leathernecks, 1951
- Fool’s Gold, 2008
- Fracture, 2007
- The Fugitive, 1993
- The Gay Divorcee, 1934
- Get on Up, 2014 (HBO)
- Go Tell It on the Mountain, 2004 (HBO)
- Grace Unplugged, 2013 (HBO)
- Hard to Kill, 1990
- Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2
- Highlander: The Final Dimension, 1995 (HBO)
- Highlander IV: Endgame, 2000 (HBO)
- The Hindenburg, 1975 (HBO)
- Hours, 2013 (HBO)
- House of Wax, 2005
- House Party, 1990
- House Party 2, 1991
- House Party: Tonight’s the Night, 2013
- How to Be a Player, 1997 (HBO)
- Idiocracy (Extended Version), 2006 (HBO)
- Interview with the Vampire, 1994
- Jeremiah Johnson, 1972
- Jim Thorpe: All-American, 1951
- Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)
- Kung Fu Panda, 2008
- Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
- Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)
- Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)
- Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)
- Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)
- Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)
- The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996
- The Lost Boys: The Thirst, 2020 (HBO)
- The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version), 2020 (HBO)
- Love Field, 1992 (HBO)
- Lovelace, 2013 (HBO)
- Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)
- The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006 (HBO)
- Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)
- Marvin’s Room, 1996 (HBO)
- Maverick, 1994
- Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO)
- Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO)
- Murder at 1600, 1997
- The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)
- My Blue Heaven, 1990
- My Sister’s Keeper, 2009
- Nell, 1994 (HBO)
- New Year’s Eve, 2011 (HBO)
- Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
- On Dangerous Ground, 1952
- On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)
- Phantom, 2013 (HBO)
- Pi, 1998 (HBO)
- Raise the Titanic, 1980 (HBO)
- Roberta, 1935
- Romeo Must Die, 2000
- Savages (Unrated Version), 2012 (HBO)
- Say It Isn’t So, 2001 (HBO)
- Serendipity, 2001
- Skyline, 2010 (HBO)
- South Central, 1992
- Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)
- Steven Universe Movie (2019)
- The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, 1939
- Striptease, 1996
- Swing Time, 1936
- They Live by Night, 1949
- Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO)
- Three Days of the Condor, 1975
- Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO)
- Top Hat, 1935
- Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)
- Walk the Line (Extended Version), 2005 (HBO)
- Wedding Crashers, 2005
- Without Limits, 1998
- Yes Man, 2008
Streaming August 2nd
- I’ll Be Gone In The Dark, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)
Streaming August 3rd
- HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories
Streaming August 4th
- Aldnoah.Zero
- Inuyasha
- Mob Psycho, Season 1
- Promised Neverland, Season 1
- Puella Magi Madoka Magica
- The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Streaming August 6th
- An American Pickle, Film Premiere
- Esme & Roy, Season 2B
- On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere (CNN)
Streaming August 7th
- Habla Now, 2020 (HBO)
Streaming August 8th
- Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)
Streaming August 9th
- Perry Mason, Season Finale (HBO)
Streaming August 11th
- Hard Knocks ’20: Los Angeles, Series Premiere (HBO)
Streaming August 12th
- Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO)
Streaming August 13th
- Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere
Streaming August 14th
- Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola), 2020 (HBO)
Streaming August 15th
- Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)
Streaming August 16th
- Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere (HBO)
Streaming August 18th
- Looney Tunes, Batch 3
- Smurfs, Season 2
Streaming August 20th
- The Fungies, Season 1A
- Singletown, Season 1
Streaming August 21st
- No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don’t Want to Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO)
Streaming August 22nd
- Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)
Streaming August 23rd
- Mia’s Magic Playground
Streaming August 24th
- I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO)
Streaming August 27th
- Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere
Streaming August 28th
- Seneca, 2019 (HBO)
- Steven Universe Future, Season Six
Streaming August 29th
- The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)
Leaving August 25th
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Leaving August 28th
Leaving August 31st
- 42nd Street, 1933
- A Perfect World, 1993
- Adam’s Rib, 1949
- Along Came Polly, 2004 (HBO)
- Cabaret, 1972
- Dumb & Dumber, 1994
- Full Metal Jacket, 1987
- Good Will Hunting, 1997
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003 (HBO)
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019 (HBO)
- Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003
- Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004
- Love Actually, 2003 (HBO)
- Magic Mike, 2012
- Megamind, 2010
- Misery, 1990
- Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009
- Mystic River, 2003
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
- Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985
- Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird , 1985
- The Adjustment Bureau, 2011 (HBO)
- The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, 2004 (HBO)
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
- Unforgiven, 1992
- Veronica Mars, 2014
- You’ve Got Mail, 1998