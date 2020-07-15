The PS5 price and release date were not revealed this week, as some rumors claimed, but there’s some good news for gamers looking to purchase Sony’s next-gen console.

Sony has reportedly increased PlayStation 5 production plans for this year, planning to manufacture between up to 10 million units, some 50% more than previous estimates.

The novel coronavirus pandemic may be to blame for Sony’s decision to bump up PS5 manufacturing plans. As more people spend more time indoors, they’re consuming more entertainment, gaming products included.

Gamers who follow all the scoops and rumors in the industry hoped Sony will kick off PS5 preorders this week, and reveal the actual price and release date of the console that’s supposed to hit stores in November. Some of them are probably well aware that Sony’s initial supply of PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition supply will be limited, so ordering one of the consoles well ahead of the busy Christmas season might be the only way to secure a PS5 unit. Sony hasn’t gone forward with an actual announcement, and there’s no telling when the PS5 availability details will be revealed. The closer we get to the rumored November launch window, the more likely it is to expect an announcement. Not to mention that Microsoft is about to host an Xbox event of its own, where the cheaper Series S may be unveiled. But there is some good news for gamers looking to score a PS5 unit as soon as they go on sale: Sony is reportedly making a lot more units than initially believed.

In the early months of the pandemic, some speculated that both Microsoft and Sony might skip the planned late 2020 launch for the new Xbox and PlayStation consoles. As the COVID-19 epicenter moved from China to Europe and the US, suppliers in Asia have resumed production. In the months that followed, both Microsoft and Sony confirmed the new consoles will launch as previously planned during this year’s holiday season.

Two distinct reports say Sony is bumping up PS5 manufacturing efforts to increase PS5 supply ahead of the upcoming Christmas season.

Sony has increased PS5 output by as much as 50%, Nikkei Asian Review reports. Sony planned to make roughly 6 million PS5 units this year, but it’s increasing production to 9 million units, sources familiar with the matter said. Facebook is also looking to manufacture more Oculus units, eying growth of at least 50% from a year ago.

Separately, Bloomberg Japan has learned that Sony has doubled PlayStation 5 production, aiming to ship 10 million units by the end of the year. Logistics may still hinder sales, the report notes, adding that the news isn’t official.

Both reports say that the novel coronavirus health crisis has paradoxically convinced Sony to increase the PS5 supply. As more people stayed home during the pandemic, demand for entertainment solutions has increased, gaming included. Some consoles buyers may postpone their next PlayStation purchase as they’re dealing with the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus pandemic. But those people who still plan to buy new consoles despite what’s happening out there will have a better chance of getting one if Sony is indeed making more units.