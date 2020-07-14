More OnePlus Nord specs were unveiled on social media ahead of the phone’s mid-July announcement.

The affordable OnePlus handset’s battery capacity leaked, as OnePlus revealed a special “see-through” case for the smartphone.

Separately, OnePlus teased the ultra-wide-angle lens selfie camera that’s included in the dual-lens hole-punch camera system of the Nord.

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is aggressively promoting its newest phone, a device that is the company’s first mid-range handset in years. In many ways, the OnePlus Nord will offer the same general set of specs and features as all the other smartphones built on the Snapdragon 765G platform. We’re looking at a hole-punch display, non-flagship processor, multi-lens camera systems, some sort of fast-charging technology, and 5G connectivity. But OnePlus will package everything into a device that will sell under $500. This will be a massive blow to everyone else making Snapdragon 765 phones, whether it’s Samsung, LG, or Motorola. But the biggest “loser” of all might be the Pixel 5, which will reportedly cost around $699.

In keeping with its tradition, OnePlus has been revealing bits and pieces of the upcoming smartphone several days before the launch of the handset. OnePlus confirmed the processor and pricing policy a few days ago, and now it’s time for other specs to be revealed.

The OnePlus Nord will have a 4,115 mAh battery, which is more than decent for the current mobile landscape. The battery is paired with 30W Warp Charge technology, which is in line with other OnePlus phones when it comes to wired charging.

What's the #OnePlusNord got to hide? Nothing at all. That's why we teamed up with @ZacksJerryRig to produce this officially licensed @dbrand Teardown™️ case. Quantities are limited – get yours on July 21. #NordCreator — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 14, 2020

OnePlus teased the Nord using the image above a few days ago. Still, the company posted on social media an even larger version of the image, which reveals the battery capacity, as printed on the battery pack. It’s all part of the company’s Nord promotion strategy. Here, OnePlus paired with YouTube channel JerryRigEverything that’s famous for its smartphone teardown and durability videos. Also, OnePlus teamed up with an accessory maker to produce the unique “see-through” Nord case shown in the teaser image. These protective cases will go on sale on July 21st, once the phone is unveiled.

Separately, OnePlus teased the Nord’s selfie camera, revealing that the dual-lens front-facing camera will have a 105-degree wide-angle lens to capture better selfies. The company promotes the camera as a safety feature in this somewhat awkward animation.

Finally, OnePlus showed the bottom of the Nord on social media, part of its contest. Ten lucky winners will be able to get their hands on unique Nord versions numbered from 1 to 10. The image does tell us the Nord will come in a black version, a detail some people may be waiting for.

Own a piece of history. https://t.co/QtaFidNcSB — Carl Pei (@getpeid) July 13, 2020

OnePlus will unveil the Nord on July 21st via an online event, and the phone will be available for preorder in several markets soon after that.