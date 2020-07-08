July 4th might be behind us, but today’s Best Buy sale is packed full of deals that are just as good as the discounts we saw this past weekend.

One deal saves you $400 on a hot new HP laptop and another shaves $125 off WD’s best-selling 4TB external hard drive.

All of these deals are available for one day only, so you’ll want to hurry or you could miss out.

Best Buy's big July 4th sale is now behind us, but the retailer is still running a number of awesome sales that are just as good. On Wednesday, for example, Best Buy's got 15 deep discounts that are available for one day only!

eero – AC Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-Pack) with free Echo Dot

Whole-home Wi-Fi system

Powered by TrueMesh technology, covers up to 5000 sq. ft. to eliminate any dead spots, buffering movies, and games dropping offline. Wireless-AC technology

Uses the MU-MIMO smart antenna design to deliver an improved range while eliminating drops and dead zones. Dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz wireless frequencies (802.11a/b/g/n/ac compliant)

Ensure fast, efficient operation. MU-MIMO

Improves the quality for each user trying to access the wireless network at the same time. Beamforming technology

Broadcasts wireless data intended for a device in way that’s optimal for the device. NAT firewall, VPN pass-through, and static IP capability

Advanced security ensures that your private information stays private.

eero – AC Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-Pack) with free Echo Dot: $169.99 (save $80)

(same deal available on Amazon for $1 less)

HP – Spectre x360 2-in-1 13.3″ 4K Ultra HD Touch-Screen Laptop

13.3″ multitouch screen

BrightView glossy screen maintains the vivid colors in your photos and videos. 3840 x 2160 native resolution. AMOLED technology. AMOLED backlight. 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1035G4 mobile processor

Smart quad-core, eight-way processing performance. Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it, while increasing energy efficiency when you don’t. 8GB system memory for advanced multitasking

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. 256GB Solid State Drive (PCI-e)

Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more. 360° flip-and-fold design

Offers versatile functionality with laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation and tablet modes. Intel® Iris Plus Graphics

On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 2.87 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 4-cell lithium-polymer battery. Aluminum chassis

Offers a sleek look. Thunderbolt port for connecting advanced monitors and external drives

This single interface supports both high-speed data and high-def video — plus power over cable for bus-powered devices — ideal for digital content creators. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports microSD memory card formats. Next-Gen Intel® Wireless-AC connectivity (2×2, 867 Mbps)

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 6x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N (150 Mbps). Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Built-in HP TrueVision HD webcam with dual-array digital microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. Automatically adjusts for available light. RGB backlit keyboard

Allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting. Alexa Built-In*

With Alexa on your PC, you can voice control your day at home and on the go. Just ask, and Alexa can add an appointment to your calendar, turn on the lights, set a reminder, or play today’s hits. Built-in fingerprint reader

Streamlines security settings for quick, typo-free access. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

HP – Spectre x360 2-in-1 13.3″ 4K Ultra HD Touch-Screen Laptop: $849.99 (save $400)

WD – easystore 4TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive

4TB storage capacity

Provides plenty of storage space for storing documents, photos, music and more. USB 3.0 interface

Offers an easy-to-use connection to devices. Backward compatible with USB 2.0 for simple connection to your computer. Data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps with USB 3.0

Enable a rapid response when updating files. Automatic backup

WD Backup software works quietly in the background to help preserve your data using minimal PC resources. Select automatic, continuous or scheduled backup option to instantly back up your files. WD Drive Utilities

Allows you to configure, manage, and diagnose your drive. Compatible with PC and Mac

For flexible installation options.

WD – easystore 4TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive: $74.99 (save $125)

APC – Back-UPS Pro 1000VA Battery Back-Up System

1000VA capacity

For safe shutdown when the power is lost. 8 surge-protected outlets

Safeguard the equipment in your home or office. Data Line Protection

Prevents power surges that travel through coaxial line from causing damage to electronics. 6′ cord length

Offers a variety of placement options. Audible alarm

Provides notification of changing utility power and UPS power conditions. LCD graphics display

Includes text and mimic diagrams to display modes of operation, system parameters and alarms. USB connectivity

Provides management of the UPS via a USB port. ENERGY STAR certified

Designed to use less energy and meets strict energy efficiency guidelines set by the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy.

APC – Back-UPS Pro 1000VA Battery Back-Up System: $119.99 (save $15)

mophie – powerstation hub 6100 mAh Portable Charger

Compatible with most Qi- and USB-enabled devices

Charges up to four devices at the same time – one wireless and three wired via USB ports. Built-in 6100 mAh battery

Lets you recharge your device so you can talk, text, and surf longer when you’re out and about. AC power prongs

With the built-in AC power prongs, you can recharge your powerstation hub simply by plugging into any wall outlet – no cables needed. Fast Charge USB-C Power Delivery port

Use the USB-C Power Delivery port to recharge your powerstation hub, or use the same port to charge a device at the fast speed. Wireless charging compatible

Forget about cables with this Mophie powerstation hub. Place you Qi-enabled device on the powerstation hub’s charging surface, and push the button to power your device. Free HBO Max for 30 days (new subscribers only) [Digital]

Stream your favorite entertainment on your favorite devices — anytime, anywhere. Enjoy all of HBO together with even more culture-defining TV, blockbuster movies, classic favorites, and new Max Originals.

mophie – powerstation hub 6100 mAh Portable Charger: $49.99 (save $50)