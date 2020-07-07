Photos of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have leaked several weeks before Samsung’s launch event.

A YouTuber posted images of the phone on Twitter, showing the rear camera, S Pen stylus, and giving us a partial look at the display.

The leaker also claims the Note 20 will get a significant design change when it comes to stylus placement, as the S Pen will be housed on the left side.

Samsung will unveil a bunch of new smartphones in early August, including the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The foldable handsets might have more exciting designs than Note 20, but the Note line still has plenty of fans. We already know several details about the handset, as that’s the tradition for any new flagship Galaxy handsets. The handset will look a lot like the Galaxy S20 and offers several of the same features. Add to that a built-in stylus, and you end up with the Note 20. Like last year’s model, the Note 20 series will come in two sizes, and the phones aren’t going to be cheap. While Samsung will confirm all these Note 20 rumors in about a month, we already have a series of real photos showing an actual Note 20 in the wild. This is likely the real deal because Samsung leaked the design of Note 20 on its website a few days ago (see image above).

Samsung posted renders of the copper version of the Note 20 on some of its Galaxy Note pages, showing the new handset from various angles. The triple-lens camera system is clearly visible, as is the S Pen stylus and buttons. YouTuber Jimmy Is Promo obtained real images of the handset that match Samsung’s renders.

The following image gives us a look at the black Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Notice the same camera module and lens arrangement, the black stylus, and the same buttons.

The YouTuber posted a couple of additional photos that show the top half of the screen, which is turned on. We’re looking at an Infinity-O display with a hole-punch camera at the top. The handset likely features an in-screen fingerprint sensor just like all the previous high-end Galaxy handsets. There’s a symmetric bezel around the screen, and the edges appear to be more curved than the Galaxy S20.

Well-known leaker Ice Universe compared the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra against the Note 10+:

I shot Note10+ at the same angle, let's compare the subtle differences between N20U and N10+.

1.N20U is more square

2. N20U bezel is narrower

3. N20U hole is smaller

4.N20U seems to be more curved pic.twitter.com/TBSooqTMiB — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 7, 2020

The bottom of the phone isn’t shown anywhere in these pictures. In a separate tweet, the leaker hinted at an unexpected design change for the Note 20 series. The S Pen stylus will be moved to the left side from its traditional placement.

Note users, don't get use to the S Pen location. It'll move to the other side. So will the speaker. Both now Left of the Charge Port. #Note20 #GalaxyNote20Ultra — Jimmy Is Promo (@jimmyispromo) July 6, 2020

The change probably has to do with Samsung’s need to maximize battery space and accommodate the extra 5G components. The Note 20 will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor, which means it needs a separate 4G/5G modem, as well as new 5G antennas.

Finally, the YouTuber said that Samsung’s phones will have One UI 2.5 running on top of Android 10 this August, Note 20 included.

Samsung will unveil the new phones on August 5th via an online-only Unpacked press conference.