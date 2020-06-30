Of all the iPhone 12 leaks we’ve seen from sources who aren’t top-tier Apple insiders, there is one in particular that we really hope is accurate.

According to a rumor first shared back in January, Apple’s upcoming new iPhone 12 Pro will be made available in a new navy blue color.

If accurate, the color will likely replace Apple’s “Midnight Green” colorway that was introduced on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max last year.

Now, we can get a quick glimpse of what Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro might look like in navy blue thanks to a concept video posted to YouTube.

It goes without saying that nothing we think we know about the iPhone 12 lineup is set in stone until Apple announces its next-generation iPhone lineup later this year. That said, there are so many iPhone 12 leaks and rumors out there right now, and the majority of them come from just two or three sources that have proven to be very reliable in the past. In fact, most of what we know comes from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and he is far and away the most accurate Apple insider the world has ever known.

According to a series of reports from Kuo that began back in 2019, Apple’s upcoming new iPhone 12 series will be comprised of four different phone models. This will be a first for Apple, of course. We’re reportedly looking at two iPhone 12 models and two iPhone 12 Pro models, and all four devices will supposedly sport OLED screens. They’ll also be the first new iPhone models to support 5G connectivity, Kuo says, plus they’ll all have upgraded rear camera systems. A refreshed dual-lens camera will be found on the back of the iPhone 12 phones, while Apple’s new Pro models will have a triple-lens camera plus a new LIDAR sensor (which was initially rumored to be a ToF sensor until Apple decided to take things a step further).

Kuo also says Apple’s new iPhones will be the first to feature 120Hz ProMotion displays, and he has dropped a few other tidbits here and there. In fact just this week, Kuo reported that Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup will be the first to ship without a power adapter or earbuds in the box. That would be quite shocking, but the analyst’s track record speaks for itself so we have to consider it to be a very solid rumor.

As for other info floating around out there about the iPhone 12 series, we can’t consider anything to be as solid as the details Kuo has reported. There is one leak in particular that we really hope ends up being accurate though, and a new video on YouTube gives us yet another reminder of why.

Back in January, xda-developers writer Max Weinbach reported that Apple is planning to release the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in a new navy blue color. Weinbach has a very solid track record in general, though Apple typically isn’t the focus of his leaks so it’s unclear how reliable his sources are when it comes to the iPhone. Still, we definitely hope this one pans out.

Apple introduced the new Midnight Green color option on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max last year, and a “Midnight Blue” iPhone 12 Pro with the same type of deep, muted tone would be incredible. We’ve seen graphic designers try to show us what a navy blue iPhone 12 Pro would look like a few different times, and the latest attempt comes from YouTube channel ConceptsiPhone. We only get a quick glimpse or two of the color, but that’s all it took to remind us how amazing the iPhone 12 Pro would look in a deep blue. Check out the full video, which is embedded below.